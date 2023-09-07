Employee is entitled to compensation if the termination is found to be arbitrary

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Question: I have worked in a private company for two years. Currently, they have dismissed me due to my absence for a period of five continuous days, according to the employer’s statement, and they refused to give me my rights due to this absence.

Accordingly, I checked with the Ministry of Labour and they mentioned that the company is not subject to the Ministry of Labour law, because it is a semi-governmental company. My question is, do I have the legal right in this case to file a lawsuit directly before the labour court? Does the company have the right to fire me and deprive me of my labour rights because of this absence? Is the labour law applied to my case? Please advise.

Answer. To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

In case the company is a semi-government entity, the Human Resources law should be applied, not the Labour Law. The lawsuit should not be filed before the labour courts or directly, because the Administrative Courts (Civil Courts) will have the jurisdiction in your case and it should be preceded by a complaint submitted to Dubai Legal Affairs Department which will work as a mediator to solve the dispute amicably.

In case the dispute is not solved amicably, you will be granted the referral letter which will enable you to file the lawsuit before the Administrative Courts. You will not be able to file the lawsuit directly to the court without this referral letter.