Saint-Denis: France captain Antoine Dupont said on Thursday he had been “more cautious” than his teammates as he wrapped up from head-to-toe to stave off heavy snow in their final training session before facing Argentina in Paris.

Dupont’s team trained for more than an hour at the white-covered Stade de France as the French capital experienced an unusual wintry snowfall for mid-November with temperatures around 1 degree Celsius (33 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Olympic rugby sevens gold medallist wore trousers, a hat and scarf, with just his hands and nose on show, compared to some braver fellow France players in shorts and ankle-height socks.

“I was just a bit more cautious than the rest I think,” the 28-year-old scrum-half said.

“We did what we could today by trying to be clean and precise.

“But I don’t think tomorrow’s conditions will be similar. Tomorrow should be much better,” he added.

France end their November internationals against Los Pumas on Friday, having hammered Japan and edged New Zealand by a point earlier in the month.

Felipe Contepomi’s visitors have eased past Italy but then lost to Ireland so far, having notched up victories over New Zealand and South Africa earlier in the year.

“There’s a real threat coming tomorrow,” 2021’s World Rugby player of the year Dupont said.

“We’re aware of that.

“They’re a team which are able to put in big performances, who play with a lot of intensity and have progressed,” the in-form Toulouse half-back added.

‘Monstrous’

Former Argentina playmaker Felipe Contepomi has taken the side to a record-breaking three victories in the Rugby Championship, in his first year in charge after taking over from Michael Cheika.

Cheika had guided the outfit to a fourth-place at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

The mid-year campaign included a maiden win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, a record score over Australia and edging World Cup holders South Africa by a point.

“We managed to be consistent by maintaining pressure,” Argentina lock Guido Petti told reporters earlier in the day.

“We’ve been that good for a while but we let some games pass us by.

“A victory over New Zealand, Australia or South Africa gives you monstrous amount of confidence,” the Bordeaux-Begles second-row added.

Petti will come up against three club teammates in the French capital in centre Yoram Moefana, uncapped back-rower Marko Gazotti and 21-year-old winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Baby-faced Bielle-Biarrey and his 79kg has taken his try tally to nine in 13 Tests so far this autumn, barely 15 months on from his international debut.

“No one scares me less on a field than “Loulou”, he might score but he won’t scare me,” Petti said light-heartedly.

“Joking aside, he’s a formidable player, who shows his consistency every week despite his young age,” the 30-year-old added.

Bielle-Biarrey has stepped into the limelight for France in recent week, with fellow Bordeaux-Begles winger Damian Penaud missing with a reported lung infection.

“More than his speed which we’ve all seen, he’s an intelligent player who is technically gifted and anticipates the right moments,” Dupont said.

“When you mix all of that, you have a very good player.

“We know if we give him ball, in space, he’ll find the right answer.