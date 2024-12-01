Dublin: Australia coach Joe Schmidt says his side are "maybe" not at the level yet to win the three Test series with the British & Irish Lions next year but they are ready to make it a "contest".

The 59-year-old New Zealander was speaking after the Wallabies pushed Six Nations champions Ireland all the way only to lose 22-19 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Defeat in their 13th and last Test of the year leaves Schmidt with a record of six wins and seven losses since he took over after Eddie Jones's disastrous tenure.

Schmidt has selected almost 50 players and brought through new talent since the Australians under Jones exited last year's Rugby World Cup after the pool stage.

Eyecatching wins on the northern hemisphere tour over England and Wales reflected the former Ireland coach's success in rebuilding the side and restoring morale and pride.

Ever the realist he accepts they are far from a finished product capable of beating the best on a regular basis quite yet.

The Lions - who will be coached by his successor as Ireland coach Andy Farrell - will be a formidable opponent made up of the best players from the Irish, England, Wales and Scotland

"Maybe not yet," said Schmidt of whether his side could beat the Lions.

"But I think and I hope our supporters and supporters of the Lions can see enough in what we've delivered in these last four weeks to think they're going to be entertained and it's going to be a contest.

"We've still got some work to do for sure and I felt that there were times tonight where we've still got some guys who've only played a couple of Tests and they're still learning."

'A split family'

Schmidt, who was pivotal as an assistant coach in New Zealand defeating Ireland in last year's Rugby World Cup quarter-final, said he thinks his side are not far off being able to compete with the best teams.

"When you're losing by three to the All Blacks and Ireland, you do feel like you're not that far away from the top table that you can keep building and be competitive," he said.

"From a year last year when Portugal and Georgia were the only scalps, the disappointment of missing out on the play-off stages of the World Cup, I'm heartened by where we've got to, and determined by what is in front of us."

Schmidt said it would be hard without any international matches between now and the Lions first Test on July 19.

"We'll get together a week or two before the Lions arrive," said Schmidt, who enjoyed a hugely successful spell with Leinster and then Ireland before stepping down after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"That in itself is a real challenge but I do think we've built enough confidence and cohesion this year that we can pick it up again, late June, early July next year.

"That in itself is a challenge, but it's a great challenge.

"That's the way I'd see it and certainly the way the players would see it as well."

Farrell for his part says he can already see that under Schmidt Australia have rediscovered their "DNA" and are more cohesive and fitter than they were under Jones.

For the moment both Schmidt and Farrell can take a break and for the former that entails spending a week in Ireland as his daughter still lives in the family house.

"I think they talk about Dublin and how some kids stay at home forever, ours just stayed long enough for us to leave," said Schmidt, who is an Irish citizen.

"My daughter is here, I think my son will end up shifting back here with his Irish wife and I think we'll continue to be very much a split family with a very heavy Irish and Kiwi influence and currently an Aussie intention to keep improving."

He conceded that when the national anthems struck up old habits nearly took over.