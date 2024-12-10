London: Police said on Tuesday they had recovered the car of rugby player Tom Voyce from a river in northeast England after Storm Darragh and feared that the former international was dead.

Northumbria police said “sadly Tom is yet to be found” adding they suspected he had “gone into the River Aln” in northeast England on Saturday when the area was hit by heavy rain.

“It is suspected Tom has attempted to cross Abberwick Ford in his car, which has then been pulled along with the current of the river,” police said.

“It is believed in his attempts to escape (the car) he has been swept away and tragically died,” the police said in a statement.

Police received a report on Sunday of the disappearance of the former international rugby player, 43, who wore the England team’s number 15 jersey nine times between 2001 and 2006.

He “had not returned home after being out with friends the previous evening”, and “extensive enquiries have been ongoing since”, the police said on X.

Police said the “searches continue” in “very challenging circumstances”.

Over the weekend, the river level was “significantly heightened due to the exceptionally heavy rain”, said Northumbria Police Chief Superintendent Helena Barron.

Storm Darragh, which hit the UK over the weekend, left two confirmed dead when trees fell on their vehicles in northwest and central England.

The storm also caused severe transport disruption and power cuts for tens of thousands of homes.