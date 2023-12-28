Image Credit: iStockphoto

Question:

I have been working in a private company for two years. In the side contract that I signed with the company, it is stated that I am not entitled to maternity leave. I am about to give birth, so I applied for maternity leave, but the company allowed me leave for only a month and without any entitlements.

My question is: What is the position of the law on this behaviour and on my signing of the side contract stating that I am not entitled to maternity leave? If I am entitled to maternity leave, what benefits must be paid to me and how long is the maternity leave? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the questioner the following:

The clause you signed regarding the discharge of your maternity right is considered null and void because each provision contradicting the provisions of the labor law, as per its Article 65 clause 3, even if it was existing prior to its enforcement, shall be deemed null and void, unless it is more beneficial to the worker. Each discharge, reconciliation or waiver of the rights arising for the worker hereunder shall be null and void if it violates its provisions.