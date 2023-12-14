For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Question:

I am a company owner. A month ago I discovered that one of my employees embezzled money from the company. My question: What is the appropriate action to take against the employee in this case? I also paid money for the training of this employee. Do I have the legal right to recover this training money? Please advise.

Answer: To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

You may dismiss him without notice after conducting a written investigation about the matter in accordance to clause 9 of Article 44 of the labor law which states that the employer may dismiss the worker without notice after conducting a written investigation with him and the dismissal decision shall be in writing and justified and the employer or its representative shall hand it over to the worker if the worker exploited his position in an illegal way to obtain personal results and gains.

Then you shall make a consultancy report from a qualified accounting expert to check the accounts of your company and the amounts the worker had embezzled. You will use such report to file a criminal complaint against the worker for breach of trust in order to protect your interests. Breach of trust is an offence under the UAE Penal Code (Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021) in its Article 453, which imposes a prison sentence or fine to any person whoever embezzles, uses or dilapidates amounts, bills or any other movable property to the prejudice of those entitled whenever the said movable property are delivered to him on bases of deposit, lease, pledge, loan for consumption or proxy.