A questioner asks: A month ago, I paid a deposit to one of the real estate developers to buy a property in Dubai. For reasons beyond my control, I asked the developer to return the deposit amount since I did not want to buy, but the developer refused to return the deposit on the grounds that the deposit is not refundable in law.

My question is, do I have the legal right in this case, and according to Dubai real estate law, to request a refund of the deposit, and what are the legal procedures that I must follow to return the deposit amount if the law allows me? Please advise.

I would advise the questioner the following:

Article 148 of the Civil Transaction Law states that "(1-In the absence of a clause to the contrary in the contract, the payment of earnest money is evidence that the contract has become final and may not be relinquished.