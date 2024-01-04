Under the law, a buyer may request a car replacement if a hidden defect, not visible upon normal inspection, is revealed only through practical use. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question: A month ago, I bought a car and paid for it in full, and the car was registered under my name. However, now I have discovered that the car has a defect in the engine and that it has been completely painted.

I tried with the seller to return the car and refund its price, but he refused. My question is: Do I have the legal right, after a month of purchasing the car, to return it due to these defects that I mentioned? What legal procedures must be taken in this case? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the following:

As per Article 544 of the Civil Transactions Law (“If an old defect appears in the thing sold, the purchaser shall be at option either to restitute it, or accept it at the nominated price, but he may not retain it and claim the amount of the decrease in price due to the defect.”)