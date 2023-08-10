He also refuses to renew contract, and says he wants to re-take villa for his personal use

Question:

A year ago, I rented a villa in Dubai. After 3 months, I asked the landlord to do maintenance for the villa, but he refused, so I did the maintenance. Currently, the owner of the villa asks me to vacate the villa and refuses to renew the contract under the pretext that the owner of the villa wants to use it for himself. My question, does the landlord have the right to refuse to renew the contract? Am I legally entitled to claim the maintenance value? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the questioner that:

1 - He doesn’t have the right to vacate you or not to renew the contract for the purpose that he wants it for himself because he must notify you of the eviction twelve (12) months prior to the date set for eviction. Paragraph 2 of Article 25 of Law No. (33) of 2008 Amending Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai states that (“Upon expiry of the Tenancy Contract the Landlord may request eviction of the Tenant from the Real Property only in any of the following cases: