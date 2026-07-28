The former World Cup-winning captain recently surprised cricket fans after Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor shared a picture with him on X. Ranatunga appeared noticeably slimmer in the photograph, with many fans finding it difficult to recognise the cricketer who was once known for his powerful presence on the field.

Tharoor also shared details of their conversation, saying Ranatunga spoke about the improvement in his fitness after the surgery. According to Tharoor, Ranatunga said he can now participate in charity matches and bat for around three hours, whereas earlier he struggled to continue beyond a few overs because of weight-related limitations.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.