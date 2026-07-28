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Shashi Tharoor posts ex-Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga’s new look

Cricket legend Arjuna Ranatunga’s changed appearance after surgery grabs global attention

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Shashi Tharoor posts ex-Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga’s new look
X/Shashi Tharoor

Dubai: Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga’s dramatic weight loss after bariatric surgery has sparked public interest in the procedure and raised questions about how such surgeries work, who qualifies for them, and whether they always result in major physical transformations.

The former World Cup-winning captain recently surprised cricket fans after Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor shared a picture with him on X. Ranatunga appeared noticeably slimmer in the photograph, with many fans finding it difficult to recognise the cricketer who was once known for his powerful presence on the field.

Sharing the image from Colombo, Tharoor wrote, “Cricket fans might have some difficulty in recognising this former Sri Lankan cricket captain who called on me in Colombo. Yes, this is the new, svelte, post-bariatric surgery @ArjunaRanatunga!”

Tharoor also shared details of their conversation, saying Ranatunga spoke about the improvement in his fitness after the surgery. According to Tharoor, Ranatunga said he can now participate in charity matches and bat for around three hours, whereas earlier he struggled to continue beyond a few overs because of weight-related limitations.

What Is Bariatric Surgery?

Bariatric surgery refers to a group of medical procedures designed to help people with severe obesity achieve significant weight loss and improve related health conditions. It is not a cosmetic operation but a treatment that changes the digestive system and affects hunger-regulating hormones.

The most common procedures include sleeve gastrectomy, where a large portion of the stomach is removed to reduce food intake, and gastric bypass, which creates changes in the digestive process to reduce calorie absorption.

Doctors usually consider bariatric surgery for individuals with a high body mass index (BMI), especially those with obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and mobility problems.

Does Bariatric Surgery Always Cause Drastic Changes?

Experts explain that results vary from person to person. Weight loss depends on factors including the type of surgery, starting weight, metabolism, diet, exercise habits, and long-term lifestyle changes. While some patients experience major transformations, others may see gradual changes over months or years.

Recovery requires commitment, including nutritional guidance, physical activity, vitamin supplementation, and regular medical monitoring. Ranatunga’s journey highlights how bariatric surgery, when medically recommended, can help improve health, mobility, and quality of life beyond appearance alone.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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