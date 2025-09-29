Emirati doctor pioneers laparoscopic bariatric surgery in UAE

Dr. Al Khatri emphasized that laparoscopic bariatric surgery varies according to each patient’s condition. She stated: “Before any procedure, we require the patient to lose some weight initially. This ensures they do not rely solely on the surgery, and that they continue with the lifestyle adjustments they began prior to the procedure. In this way, we support the effectiveness and success of the surgery. We also conduct a thorough preoperative evaluation with a multidisciplinary team, as we strongly believe in collaborative care. Treating obesity is not just about surgery—it is about adopting an entirely new way of life.”