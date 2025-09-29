Emirati doctor pioneers laparoscopic bariatric surgery in UAE

Dr. Mariam Salem Al Khatri has performed around 800 different procedures to date
She is the first Emirati doctor to specialize in laparoscopic bariatric surgery. Her academic journey began at Dubai Medical College, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Internal Medicine and Surgery. She later pursued postgraduate studies, obtaining a Master’s degree in Gastroenterology from a British university in the United Kingdom, followed by a specialization in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) at the Catholic University of Rome.
Dr. Mariam Salem Al Khatri, Head of the Endoscopy and Gastroenterology Department at Ibrahim Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, is one of the distinguished national medical professionals who combines a rare specialty with extensive clinical expertise and both local and international achievements. Initially passionate about surgery and intending to specialize in liver surgery, she eventually found her path in gastrointestinal endoscopy—a field closely related to surgery but less invasive. That decision transformed her career trajectory, leading her to specialize in laparoscopic bariatric surgery.
In an interview with Gulf News, Dr. Mariam Al Khatri explained that laparoscopic bariatric procedures begin only after patients commit to a weight reduction regimen prior to surgery, which they must also maintain afterward to ensure long-term success. She noted that, together with her medical team, she has performed around 800 different procedures to date.
She further explained that Ibrahim Obaidullah Hospital—the first government hospital under the Emirates Health Services—carries out laparoscopic bariatric surgeries. These procedures are typically recommended for patients with a body mass index (BMI) ranging from 30 to 40, with the surgical approach tailored to each case. Options include gastric plication, gastric sleeve, or intragastric balloon placement. For patients unwilling to undergo major procedures such as sleeve gastrectomy or gastric bypass, or for those at higher risk from prolonged anesthesia, laparoscopic bariatric treatment can serve as a transitional option—helping them lose weight before a more invasive surgery, while reducing surgical and anesthetic risks.
Dr. Al Khatri emphasized that laparoscopic bariatric surgery varies according to each patient’s condition. She stated: “Before any procedure, we require the patient to lose some weight initially. This ensures they do not rely solely on the surgery, and that they continue with the lifestyle adjustments they began prior to the procedure. In this way, we support the effectiveness and success of the surgery. We also conduct a thorough preoperative evaluation with a multidisciplinary team, as we strongly believe in collaborative care. Treating obesity is not just about surgery—it is about adopting an entirely new way of life.”
Dr. Al-Khatri explains the most common methods of treating obesity, she sats:
“Treatment always starts with the basics: a healthy diet, physical activity, and lifestyle changes. When these steps alone are insufficient, patients may turn to approved weight-loss medications, endoscopic procedures such as gastric balloon or gastric plication, or surgery in cases of severe obesity or in medically approved situations based on international clinical guidelines.
It is important to emphasize that obesity is a chronic disease with multiple causes and risk factors. It cannot be viewed solely as a cosmetic issue but must be treated as a medical condition that requires long-term monitoring and management.”
Regarding whether obesity treatment is a medical necessity or a cosmetic intervention, Dr. Al-Khatri says:
“In most cases, it is a medical necessity, as obesity is a chronic disease linked to serious conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and sleep apnea. The cosmetic aspect applies only to cases of mild weight gain that do not cause health problems, where the goal is simply to improve appearance.
It is important to clarify that cosmetic treatments are not obesity treatments in themselves. Rather, they may complement weight-loss efforts, such as addressing skin sagging after significant weight reduction or removing localized fat deposits that do not respond adequately to weight loss.”
Regarding the success rates, Dr. Mariam Al Khatri says:,
“Success rates depend on carefully selecting the right procedure for each patient. On average, patients may lose 20–25% of their body weight within one year, with significant improvements in overall health and control of related conditions.
So far, our team has performed around 800 different procedures, giving us extensive practical experience. This proves that success relies on two key factors: adherence to the treatment program and selecting the most suitable intervention.”
On the necessary pre- and post-surgical steps, she explains:
“Yes, there are essential requirements. Patients must follow a diet before any procedure to demonstrate their commitment to lifestyle change. Any intervention—whether medical, endoscopic, or surgical—serves only as a supportive tool; it does not replace the need for long-term dietary and physical activity commitments.
After surgery, patients follow a phased nutritional program under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team to ensure the best outcomes.
An important point: any obesity treatment—whether surgery, endoscopy, or medication—will only have temporary effects if the patient does not commit to a permanent lifestyle change.
This is why we emphasize that success begins with the patient’s adherence to a weight-loss plan even before the procedure, a fact that has been validated by our clinical experience.”
About the traditional methods such as medications, injections, and gastric banding, Dr. Al-Khatri elaborates:
“Medications and injections have marked a breakthrough in obesity treatment and can deliver remarkable results, especially when combined with lifestyle changes or other weight-loss interventions. However, if patients rely solely on these methods, weight usually returns once treatment stops. Moreover, long-term studies on their safety and side effects are still limited.
As for surgical gastric banding, it was common in the past but has declined worldwide due to complications such as band slippage and the need for removal.”
In conclusion, Dr. Mariam Al-Khatri offers her advice to current and future generations:
“Prevention is key:
Adopt a healthy, balanced diet from an early age.
Engage in regular exercise and take inspiration from our leaders, such as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, who sets an inspiring example in sports and healthy living.
Avoid excessive consumption of fast food and sugary soft drinks.
Understand obesity as a chronic disease that requires early monitoring and treatment, not just a cosmetic concern.
Your body is a trust—take care of it today so it can take care of you tomorrow.
I also emphasize that the strong support of our UAE leadership in promoting health and fitness sends a powerful message: prevention is a collective responsibility that begins with the individual and is reinforced by the nation.”
