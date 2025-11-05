Asking ChatGPT for medical advice? Dubai doctors share real-life, shocking cases

“I had a patient who self-managed ‘chest tightness’ based on online AI suggestions with antacids (used to relieve symptoms of heartburn and indigestion) and was later presented with an evolving myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack). Had the patient not sought timely medical attention, the outcome could have been life-threatening. Fortunately, early consultation and intervention prevented a heart attack and potentially saved the patient’s life,” Dr Irshad said.

“I’ve seen individuals delay seeking care for persistent fever after reading that it might be viral, only to be diagnosed later with typhoid or an autoimmune disease.”