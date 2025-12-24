The incident, which took place at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, has sparked a political row and prompted the state government to vow action against those found responsible.

"I had just undergone a bronchoscopy and was struggling to breathe. When I asked for oxygen, the doctor questioned my admission status," Mr Panwar told NDTV. "I requested that he speak to me with respect, but he became confrontational... He claimed I was getting personal and began hitting me."

According to Mr Panwar, the confrontation began over a linguistic dispute. Speaking to reporters from his hospital bed, he alleged that Dr Narula addressed him using "tu", an informal Hindi form of "you" — a term often considered disrespectful — following a bronchoscopy procedure.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media on Monday, shows Dr Raghav Narula, 31, a senior resident in the pulmonary medicine department, seizing an iron rod from a patient before striking him. The patient, identified as 36-year-old Arjun Panwar, is seen attempting to kick the doctor away before being hit several times while lying in his hospital bed.

The Resident Doctors' Association of IGMC has voiced support for their colleague, claiming that the patient initiated the fight and used abusive language toward the doctor’s family. The association has called for an impartial inquiry that examines the full duration of the encounter, rather than the clipped footage shared online.

"You are seeing 10 to 15 seconds of the fight, but the argument began five to 10 minutes before that," Dr Narula said, alleging that he acted in self-defence after being attacked with an iron rod and punches.

Dr Narula, who has since been placed under suspension, has denied any wrongdoing and told local media he has "no regrets" regarding the altercation. He maintains that he used the informal pronoun in a friendly manner, suggesting the patient "looked familiar," but claims the remark was met with verbal abuse and physical aggression.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders in Himachal Pradesh have seized on the event, describing it as symptomatic of a decline in standards within the state's public healthcare system.

The state’s Health Minister, Dhani Ram Shandil, said "exemplary action" would be taken should conduct be establisheed. The investigation is also expected to look into the conduct of other medical staff who were present in the ward at the time of the incident.

"All aspects of the case are being examined, including the video footage," Mr Gandhi told the ANI news agency. "Strict action will be taken as per law, based on the findings."

Police in Shimla have confirmed that a formal criminal complaint has been filed against the doctor. Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, the Superintendent of Police for Shimla district, said investigators are currently reviewing medical records and electronic evidence.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.