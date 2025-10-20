Doctors save 11-year-old Emirati girl from rare skull infection

A team at SKMC performs complex surgery, helping Mariam return to normal life
Abu Dhabi: An 11-year-old Emirati girl has made a full recovery after undergoing complex surgery at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) to treat a rare, life-threatening craniofacial infection. The case, announced by SEHA — a subsidiary of PureHealth — highlights the importance of early diagnosis, multidisciplinary care, and compassion in saving lives.
What began as a simple sinus infection for young Mariam quickly developed into a severe condition. Doctors at SKMC diagnosed her with osteomyelitis of the frontal bone, a swelling known as Pott’s puffy tumour, and an intracranial abscess — all requiring urgent surgical intervention.
Mariam’s mother recalled the ordeal: “As a mother, nothing is harder than seeing your child in pain and not knowing how to help. When the doctors explained her condition, I was terrified. But when we met Dr Remon, we finally felt hope. He explained everything with kindness and gave us confidence.”
The operation was led by Dr Remon Bazak, Consultant Otolaryngologist at SKMC, who worked with a multidisciplinary team to design a detailed surgical plan. The procedure involved clearing the sinus infection endoscopically, draining the forehead and intracranial abscesses, removing infected bone, and reconstructing the forehead using a customised titanium mesh implant.
“This was a challenging case that required precision and teamwork,” said Dr Bazak. “Our goal was to eliminate the infection completely while restoring both function and appearance. Mariam showed remarkable strength throughout her recovery.”
After surgery, Mariam’s pain subsided, and her energy returned. Within weeks, she was back to school and playing with friends. Her forehead reconstruction achieved excellent cosmetic results, leaving minimal scarring.
Mariam continues to receive regular follow-up care to monitor her recovery. Her case serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking prompt medical attention for persistent sinus or facial symptoms, which may sometimes indicate deeper complications.
Dr Bazak credited the success to the collaboration among SKMC’s ENT specialists, radiologists, neurosurgeons, and nursing teams. “Cases like this show what can be achieved when advanced medical expertise and compassion come together,” he said.
Mariam’s mother expressed her gratitude to the medical team. “Thanks to their care and support, my daughter is smiling again and full of life,” she said.
SEHA reaffirmed its commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centred care through its network of specialised facilities. “This case demonstrates the power of early intervention and coordinated medical care,” a SEHA spokesperson said. “Mariam’s courage and the dedication of our healthcare professionals remind us that every success story begins with hope.”
Mariam’s journey from illness to recovery stands as a testament to medical excellence — and to the resilience of a young girl who never stopped fighting for her health and happiness.
