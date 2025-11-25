Following extensive testing and MRI imaging, doctors identified a rare and aggressive bacterial strain causing severe bone damage and visible pockets of pus. Maryam was immediately scheduled for surgery.

Her mother explained that part of Maryam’s skull had been damaged and a cyst had formed inside the cranial cavity. Surgeons performed a complex 5.5-hour operation, during which infected bone and tissue were removed and the frontal bone was reconstructed using a custom-designed titanium plate. Reconstructive work was also performed to restore the external appearance.

Dr. Raymond Bazzi, Consultant of Nasal and Sinus Endoscopy at SKMC, said the case required a carefully planned, multidisciplinary approach.

“Our goal was not only to treat the infection but to restore Maryam’s quality of life,” he said. “She showed remarkable strength, and the results of the surgery have been excellent.”

Maryam has now fully recovered, returned to school, and resumed her normal routine with renewed energy and a bright smile.