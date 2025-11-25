GOLD/FOREX
SKMC surgeons save 11-year-old girl's life after rare skull infection

Maryam Suleiman developed a life-threatening infection affecting the bones of her skull

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) has successfully treated an 11-year-old girl, Maryam Suleiman, after she developed a rare and life-threatening infection affecting the bones of her skull and face. What began as a simple sinus infection quickly escalated into a severe medical emergency, requiring urgent and highly specialized surgical intervention.

Maryam’s symptoms included persistent forehead pain, swelling, fatigue, and a noticeable decline in her daily activity and school attendance. A comprehensive evaluation by the ENT Department confirmed a diagnosis of acute bacterial sinusitis accompanied by Pott’s puffy tumor, a dangerous swelling caused by an infection of the frontal bone. The condition had progressed to form an intracranial abscess.

Following extensive testing and MRI imaging, doctors identified a rare and aggressive bacterial strain causing severe bone damage and visible pockets of pus. Maryam was immediately scheduled for surgery.

Her mother explained that part of Maryam’s skull had been damaged and a cyst had formed inside the cranial cavity. Surgeons performed a complex 5.5-hour operation, during which infected bone and tissue were removed and the frontal bone was reconstructed using a custom-designed titanium plate. Reconstructive work was also performed to restore the external appearance.

Dr. Raymond Bazzi, Consultant of Nasal and Sinus Endoscopy at SKMC, said the case required a carefully planned, multidisciplinary approach.

“Our goal was not only to treat the infection but to restore Maryam’s quality of life,” he said. “She showed remarkable strength, and the results of the surgery have been excellent.”

Maryam has now fully recovered, returned to school, and resumed her normal routine with renewed energy and a bright smile.

