American Hospital Dubai triumphs in treating rare facial tumour in 1-year-old

The hospital achieves another milestone in treating complex paediatric oncology cases
American Hospital Dubai’s renowned expertise in diagnostics, oncology, and surgery came together to successfully treat a one-year-old boy with a rapidly enlarging facial mass.
The boy was first noted to have a small right-sided facial swelling at just two months of age. Initially diagnosed as an infantile hemangioma at another facility, he underwent multiple treatments including propranolol, corticosteroids, local bleomycin injections, and angioembolization. Despite these efforts, the mass continued to grow and by seven months, it had expanded significantly, preventing him from closing his right eye.
At one year of age, his parents sought a second opinion at American Hospital Dubai. The hospital’s specialists performed a repeat biopsy, which revealed an NTRK fusion sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer caused by abnormal gene fusion. Such a diagnosis requires high-level expertise and a comprehensive treatment strategy.
The hospital’s Centre of Complex Cancer Care, a regional leader in advanced oncological management, offers cutting-edge medical, radiological, and surgical oncology services. A dedicated multidisciplinary team collaborated to design an individualized treatment plan for the boy.
Under the guidance of Dr. Mehran Karimi, Consultant Pediatric Hematologist-Oncologist, the child received one cycle of chemotherapy followed by targeted therapy with entrectinib, an innovative treatment specifically designed for NTRK fusion-positive cancers. This significantly reduced the tumor’s size and made surgical removal possible.
At this critical stage, the expertise of Dr. Ahmad Alsweed, Consultant Pediatric Surgeon, became central to the child’s recovery. Pediatric oncologic surgery demands extreme precision, especially when operating near delicate structures such as the salivary glands, facial nerves, and major blood vessels.
Dr. Alsweed and his surgical team carefully planned and executed the procedure to ensure complete tumor excision while preserving the boy’s facial function and appearance. This meticulous surgery was successful: the entire tumor was removed with clear margins, eliminating residual disease.
The complexity of the operation underscored the importance of surgical expertise in pediatric oncology—where the margin for error is exceptionally small, and the impact on a child’s future growth, development, and quality of life is profound.
The boy was discharged the day after surgery in stable condition and has been recovering well at home. At follow-up, he demonstrated good healing, and pathology confirmed complete tumor removal with no residual disease.
This case highlights the hospital’s ability to integrate accurate diagnostics, advanced oncology, and expert surgery to achieve the best possible outcomes for even the youngest and most vulnerable patients.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.