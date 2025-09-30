American Hospital Dubai triumphs in treating rare facial tumour in 1-year-old

American Hospital Dubai’s renowned expertise in diagnostics, oncology, and surgery came together to successfully treat a one-year-old boy with a rapidly enlarging facial mass.

The boy was first noted to have a small right-sided facial swelling at just two months of age. Initially diagnosed as an infantile hemangioma at another facility, he underwent multiple treatments including propranolol, corticosteroids, local bleomycin injections, and angioembolization. Despite these efforts, the mass continued to grow and by seven months, it had expanded significantly, preventing him from closing his right eye.

At one year of age, his parents sought a second opinion at American Hospital Dubai. The hospital’s specialists performed a repeat biopsy, which revealed an NTRK fusion sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer caused by abnormal gene fusion. Such a diagnosis requires high-level expertise and a comprehensive treatment strategy.

Multidisciplinary expertise at American Hospital Dubai

The hospital’s Centre of Complex Cancer Care, a regional leader in advanced oncological management, offers cutting-edge medical, radiological, and surgical oncology services. A dedicated multidisciplinary team collaborated to design an individualized treatment plan for the boy.

Under the guidance of Dr. Mehran Karimi, Consultant Pediatric Hematologist-Oncologist, the child received one cycle of chemotherapy followed by targeted therapy with entrectinib, an innovative treatment specifically designed for NTRK fusion-positive cancers. This significantly reduced the tumor’s size and made surgical removal possible.