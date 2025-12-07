From stress to smiles: Majlisna brings play and joy to families at Abu Dhabi’s SKMC

Initiative transforms hospital areas into playful, culturally rooted environments
A new community space at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) is transforming hospital areas into playful, culturally rooted environments that promote joy, well-being and family connection.
Building on the success of the first Majlisna site in Al Falah by Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the initiative turns everyday public spaces into hubs of interactive play and shared experiences for children and their caregivers.
“Majlisna is rooted in the spirit of the traditional Emirati majlis, reimagined as a public space that brings families and communities together through play, cultural exchange, and shared experiences,” said Dr Yousef Al Hammadi, Executive Director, Knowledge & Leadership at ECA told Gulf News. “The core vision is to create joyful moments in inclusive spaces where young children and their families can thrive.”
The SKMC site extends the concept into a healthcare setting, offering a comforting environment for families navigating often stressful hospital visits.
“It integrates play into daily journeys, turning moments that might be stressful into opportunities for connection and comfort with the environment and community around,” Dr Al Hammadi noted.
Majlisna promotes both physical and mental well-being for young children. Features include shaded paths, sensory-rich greenery, intergenerational gathering spots, and play areas designed to be inclusive for children of determination.
“Regular contact with nature supports emotional well-being by offering a sense of place, calm, and belonging.”
Families can visit SKMC daily without registration, with Play Makers on site at scheduled times to introduce loose play elements into public spaces. Simple tools like wooden blocks, cardboard, and balance bikes transform ordinary spaces into opportunities for creativity, problem-solving, and social connection. “These small interventions, ordinary spaces become dynamic environments for growth, creativity, and shared experiences.”
Since the launch of the first Majlisna, feedback from families has been overwhelmingly positive. “Since opening, Majlisna significantly shows increased children’s engagement, especially among 4 to 8-year-olds, and offered diverse play activities that support physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development,” Dr Al Hammadi noted.
“It encouraged families to spend time outdoors, promoted gender balance by attracting more women and girls, and reduced reliance on screens in favour of healthy, social interaction.”
Looking ahead, Majlisna plans further expansion across Abu Dhabi, including the introduction of Majlisna Pop-Up Play Boxes – mobile installations that bring play to any public space.
“By enabling rapid deployment, Majlisna Pop-Up Play Boxes offer a scalable solution that can bring the essence of Majlisna to diverse communities across Abu Dhabi,” Dr Al Hammadi added.
