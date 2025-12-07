From stress to smiles: Majlisna brings play and joy to families at Abu Dhabi’s SKMC

Since the launch of the first Majlisna, feedback from families has been overwhelmingly positive. “Since opening, Majlisna significantly shows increased children’s engagement, especially among 4 to 8-year-olds, and offered diverse play activities that support physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development,” Dr Al Hammadi noted.

“It encouraged families to spend time outdoors, promoted gender balance by attracting more women and girls, and reduced reliance on screens in favour of healthy, social interaction.”