Global leaders pledge $1.9 billion in Abu Dhabi to end polio, protect children worldwide

“Bloomberg Philanthropies has been teaming up with the Gates Foundation for more than a decade to eradicate polio – and we are within striking distance of what would be a monumental achievement,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries. “This new $100 million in support for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and our partners around the world will help us get there - and help spare more people from the terrible effects of this disease.”