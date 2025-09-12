GOLD/FOREX
Seven-year-old Emirati girl recovers after life-saving bone marrow transplant in Abu Dhabi

Mahra’s treatment is part of the UAE’s wider commitment to developing healthcare services

Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
Yas Clinic and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) have shared the inspiring story of seven-year-old Emirati girl Mahra Albolushi, who has made a remarkable recovery following a bone marrow transplant.

Mahra was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening genetic condition called ITK deficiency, which weakened her immune system and left her vulnerable to repeated and severe infections. Among the most critical was an Epstein-Barr virus infection that affected both her lungs and digestive system.

Her doctors said that her only chance of survival was a bone marrow transplant. After extensive testing, her older sister Mariam was identified as a perfect donor match. Supported by her family, Mahra underwent the procedure at ADSCC and Yas Clinic seven months ago.

Healthy and thriving again

Today, Mahra is healthy and free from infection. Her recovery has not only restored her health but also her ability to enjoy a normal childhood. With her mother’s support, she has even launched a small business, “Matcha Tea and Ice Cream,” which she proudly manages as a symbol of her resilience.

To mark her journey, Yas Clinic – Khalifa City will host Mahra’s “Cloud Nine” stand at the hospital’s ground floor. The event will showcase her entrepreneurial spirit while celebrating her successful recovery.

Doctors and nurses involved in her care said her story reflects the strength of the human spirit and the importance of advanced medical care in the UAE.

Team effort behind success

Mahra’s recovery was made possible through the efforts of a multi-disciplinary medical team, including transplant specialists, pulmonologists, psychologists, and nurses. Their combined expertise and compassionate care helped her overcome one of the most difficult challenges a young patient can face.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer, said: “This milestone reflects not only medical innovation but also the resilience of a young girl who inspires us all. At Yas Clinic and ADSCC, we are committed to advancing healthcare and bringing hope to families in their most challenging moments.”

Echoing this, Director of Nursing Dina El Mouzain said: “Mahra’s journey is a story of courage and hope that touches every nurse’s heart. Her recovery reminds us why compassionate care and teamwork are at the core of everything we do.”

Commitment to innovation

Officials noted that the success of Mahra’s treatment is part of the UAE’s wider commitment to developing healthcare services that bring advanced medical solutions closer to patients and families.

The milestone also highlights how healthcare providers in the UAE are helping patients not only survive but thrive after serious medical challenges, allowing them to reclaim their childhood and their future.

