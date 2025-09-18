GOLD/FOREX
Indian expat survives one of world’s rarest heart infections in Dubai

Doctors team at Aster Hospital act swiftly to save man from critical cardiac tamponade

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: In an exceptionally rare medical case, doctors at Aster Hospital, Qusais, saved the life of 52-year-old Indian expatriate Santiago Dias Rogue, who developed a form of meningococcal infection that attacked the lining of his heart instead of the brain. The condition, known as Primary Meningococcal Pericarditis (PMP), is one of the rarest documented presentations of the disease worldwide.

Meningococcal infections usually affect the brain and spinal cord lining, causing meningitis. In Rogue’s case, however, the bacteria inflamed the heart’s protective sac (pericardium), leading to a dangerous buildup of fluid and pus that compressed his heart — a medical emergency called cardiac tamponade.

Emergency admission and diagnosis

A long-time UAE resident, Rogue arrived at Aster Hospital’s emergency department with chest and upper stomach pain lasting two days. Initial tests suggested a viral infection and complications linked to his uncontrolled diabetes. He also complained of painful swelling in his wrist joint, later diagnosed as reactive arthritis caused by the underlying infection.

His condition quickly worsened, prompting urgent echocardiography. The scan revealed his heart was critically compressed by fluid buildup, confirming cardiac tamponade, which required immediate surgical intervention.

High-risk life-saving surgery

The emergency procedure was led by consultant cardiothoracic surgeons Dr. Sandeep Shrivastava and Dr. Shipra Shrivastava, supported by interventional cardiologist Dr. Krishna Sarin MS Nair.

Dr. Sandeep explained: “This was a very rare and complicated case. The patient’s uncontrolled diabetes and sudden fluid accumulation around the heart made the situation extremely critical. We had to act quickly to drain the infected fluid and relieve the pressure so his heart could function again.”

The two-hour surgery involved opening the chest, draining pus and fluid, and creating openings in the pericardium to prevent further accumulation. The team also had to manage the infectious risk to hospital staff, given the highly contagious nature of meningococcal bacteria.

Dr. Krishna emphasised the importance of rapid detection: “Early diagnosis was key. Not only did we prevent a collapse, but we also avoided the long-term scarring that such infections can cause around the heart.”

Dr. Shipra added that strict isolation measures were enforced to protect hospital staff and other patients during the high-risk procedure.

Recovery and gratitude

Rogue spent three days in the intensive care unit before being shifted to the ward. He completed a two-week course of intravenous antibiotics and was discharged in stable condition.

Expressing his gratitude, Rogue said: “I never imagined I had such a life-threatening infection. The doctors’ quick action and teamwork saved my life. I am deeply thankful to Dr. Sandeep, Dr. Shipra, and Dr. Krishna for their skill and care.”

One of the rarest recorded cases

Medical literature shows only six other reported cases worldwide of meningococcal infection primarily affecting the heart and leading to tamponade. Typically, only around 2 in every 10,000 people develop cardiac tamponade, and almost never from meningococcal infection.

This case, doctors said, highlights the importance of clinical awareness and swift multidisciplinary action. By creating drainage openings in the pericardium, the surgical team restored the patient’s heart function and prevented recurrence.

Raising awareness of rare infections

Meningococcal disease remains a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. While most cases affect the brain, this case underscores the unpredictable ways the bacteria can strike.

Dr. Sandeep summarised: “This case demonstrates how crucial early detection, teamwork, and rapid decision-making are in managing rare but life-threatening conditions. It is also a reminder for patients with chronic illnesses like diabetes to seek medical attention promptly when symptoms appear.”

For Aster Hospital, the case is being seen as an extraordinary example of clinical excellence and preparedness in tackling one of the world’s rarest cardiac emergencies.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
