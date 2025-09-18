Meningococcal infections usually affect the brain and spinal cord lining, causing meningitis. In Rogue’s case, however, the bacteria inflamed the heart’s protective sac (pericardium), leading to a dangerous buildup of fluid and pus that compressed his heart — a medical emergency called cardiac tamponade.

Dubai : In an exceptionally rare medical case, doctors at Aster Hospital, Qusais, saved the life of 52-year-old Indian expatriate Santiago Dias Rogue, who developed a form of meningococcal infection that attacked the lining of his heart instead of the brain. The condition, known as Primary Meningococcal Pericarditis (PMP), is one of the rarest documented presentations of the disease worldwide.

A long-time UAE resident, Rogue arrived at Aster Hospital’s emergency department with chest and upper stomach pain lasting two days. Initial tests suggested a viral infection and complications linked to his uncontrolled diabetes. He also complained of painful swelling in his wrist joint, later diagnosed as reactive arthritis caused by the underlying infection.

Dr. Krishna emphasised the importance of rapid detection: “Early diagnosis was key. Not only did we prevent a collapse, but we also avoided the long-term scarring that such infections can cause around the heart.”

The two-hour surgery involved opening the chest, draining pus and fluid, and creating openings in the pericardium to prevent further accumulation. The team also had to manage the infectious risk to hospital staff, given the highly contagious nature of meningococcal bacteria.

Dr. Sandeep explained: “This was a very rare and complicated case. The patient’s uncontrolled diabetes and sudden fluid accumulation around the heart made the situation extremely critical. We had to act quickly to drain the infected fluid and relieve the pressure so his heart could function again.”

This case, doctors said, highlights the importance of clinical awareness and swift multidisciplinary action. By creating drainage openings in the pericardium, the surgical team restored the patient’s heart function and prevented recurrence.

Medical literature shows only six other reported cases worldwide of meningococcal infection primarily affecting the heart and leading to tamponade. Typically, only around 2 in every 10,000 people develop cardiac tamponade, and almost never from meningococcal infection.

Expressing his gratitude, Rogue said: “I never imagined I had such a life-threatening infection. The doctors’ quick action and teamwork saved my life. I am deeply thankful to Dr. Sandeep, Dr. Shipra, and Dr. Krishna for their skill and care.”

Rogue spent three days in the intensive care unit before being shifted to the ward. He completed a two-week course of intravenous antibiotics and was discharged in stable condition.

For Aster Hospital, the case is being seen as an extraordinary example of clinical excellence and preparedness in tackling one of the world’s rarest cardiac emergencies.

Dr. Sandeep summarised: “This case demonstrates how crucial early detection, teamwork, and rapid decision-making are in managing rare but life-threatening conditions. It is also a reminder for patients with chronic illnesses like diabetes to seek medical attention promptly when symptoms appear.”

