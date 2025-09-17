GOLD/FOREX
Preventing heart disease: Why early action matters

With earlier checks and lifestyle adjustments, people can lower their risk dramatically

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Heart disease is still one of the most common causes of death around the world. But according to specialists at King’s College Hospital London Dubai, much of it is preventable. With earlier checks and some lifestyle adjustments, many people could lower their risk dramatically.

Importance of catching problems early

Many heart conditions build up over time without showing clear signs. Often, symptoms only appear once the issue becomes serious. That’s why regular health checks, such as cholesterol tests, blood pressure readings, and other heart screenings, are key. These can help spot risk factors before they turn into bigger problems.

Everyday habits that help your heart

While medical checks are important, the way we live every day also plays a big role. Experts at King’s point to a few habits that can make a difference over time:

Eat smart. Try to cut back on processed food and sugary snacks. Go for more fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins instead.

Stay active. Moving your body—even just walking or biking—150 minutes a week can go a long way.

Manage stress. Long-term stress puts strain on the heart. Things like mindfulness, better sleep, or even yoga can help.

Cut back on smoking and alcohol. Both can raise your risk and are best avoided or kept to a minimum.

Why it’s especially important in the UAE

Doctors in Dubai are seeing more heart risk factors in younger people, partly due to high rates of diabetes, inactivity, and weight-related issues. So, it’s not just something to think about later in life—starting early matters.

King’s: focused on your heart health

At King’s College Hospital London Dubai, patients have access to a full range of heart services—from early screenings and lifestyle guidance to complex diagnostics and treatments. With UK-trained doctors and modern equipment, the team provides top-quality care without needing to leave the UAE.

