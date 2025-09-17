GOLD/FOREX
Protecting little hearts: Understanding children’s cardiology

Modern paediatric cardiology is giving children every chance to live full, active lives

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Heart problems aren’t only an adult concern. Children can also be born with or later develop conditions that may not be obvious right away. In fact, they’re more common than most parents realise. The good news is that with better awareness and routine check-ups, many of these problems can be picked up early and treated effectively.

Why early detection matters

Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common birth defects, affecting about one in every hundred babies. Some are spotted during pregnancy scans, others soon after birth, while a few only show up later. Parents may notice slow growth, frequent chest infections, fainting spells, or simply that their child tires more easily than others.

Signs parents should watch for

Not every sign means something serious, but it’s safer to check if your child shows:

● Difficulty breathing during feeding or play

● Sweating more than expected, especially in infants

● Poor weight gain or growth delays

● Dizziness or fainting

● Blue or pale lips and fingertips

Screening and new advances

Paediatric cardiology has grown well beyond ECGs and echocardiograms. Genetic and genomic tests, especially for newborns, are now helping to identify inherited conditions that affect the heart. Some hospitals in the UAE, including King’s College Hospital London Dubai, offer extended newborn screening to give families a clearer picture of long-term risks.

Hope through modern care

Today’s treatments have transformed outcomes. Imaging, catheter-based procedures, and minimally invasive surgeries mean children with heart disease have a much brighter future. Families in the UAE often no longer need to travel abroad for specialised care.

But heart care isn’t just about advanced technology. It’s about people working together: parents, doctors, nurses, and counsellors. At King’s College Hospital London Dubai, family-focused care is built into every step, with routine check-ups designed to catch problems early.

A future full of possibility

Hearing that your child may have a heart condition is never easy. Yet modern paediatric cardiology is giving children every chance to live full, active lives. With early detection, advanced treatments, and family-centred support, the outlook has never been more hopeful.

