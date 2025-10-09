Watch now: Episode 4 – Link between diabetes and heart disease

People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than those without the condition, says Dr Layla Al Marzooqi, Specialist Cardiologist and Aeromedical Examiner at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai. This is because prolonged high blood sugar damages blood vessels and nerves that control the heart.

She was talking about the link between diabetes and heart disease in the fourth and final episode of Gulf News’ vodcast series Heart Matters, produced in partnership with King’s College Hospital London in Dubai. The episode explores how diabetes increases the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular complications.

“Diabetes damages the lining of the blood vessels, making them more prone to narrowing and clot formation, which can lead to heart attacks or strokes,” she explains. It also causes muscles to grow bigger and stiffer, giving rise to complications such as high blood pressure.