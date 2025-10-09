Watch now: Episode 4 – Link between diabetes and heart disease

Dr Layla Al Marzooqi explains how diabetes doubles the risk of heart disease
People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than those without the condition, says Dr Layla Al Marzooqi, Specialist Cardiologist and Aeromedical Examiner at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai. This is because prolonged high blood sugar damages blood vessels and nerves that control the heart.
She was talking about the link between diabetes and heart disease in the fourth and final episode of Gulf News’ vodcast series Heart Matters, produced in partnership with King’s College Hospital London in Dubai. The episode explores how diabetes increases the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular complications.
“Diabetes damages the lining of the blood vessels, making them more prone to narrowing and clot formation, which can lead to heart attacks or strokes,” she explains. It also causes muscles to grow bigger and stiffer, giving rise to complications such as high blood pressure.
People with pre-diabetes often face the same risks as those already diagnosed, she says, but the danger is underestimated even by some medical professionals. It’s advisable to consult a doctor and get started on a treatment plan to prevent complications.
“Prevention is always better than cure,” Dr Layla emphasises, highlighting that lifestyle changes are the first line of defence. Maintaining a healthy diet, exercising 150 minutes a week, avoiding smoking, managing stress and getting proper sleep all play a vital role in protecting the heart. She stresses the importance of annual cardiovascular checkups for diabetic and pre-diabetic patients, especially those with family histories of heart disease, high cholesterol or high blood pressure.
Heart Matters shines spotlight on critical heart health issues, from understanding risk factors to exploring life-saving interventions. By offering people knowledge and practical guidance, the series encourages listeners to take proactive steps towards protecting their hearts and improving their long-term health.
