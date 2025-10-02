Watch now: How heart procedures have evolved

In the third episode, Gulf News’ vodcast series Heart Matters turns the spotlight on how heart procedures have evolved over time and how modern technology is transforming cardiac care.

Dr Mehmood Butt, Head of the Cardiovascular Department at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai, stresses the importance of early screening, especially for people with high-risk profiles such as smokers, diabetics, or those with a family history of heart disease. Regular checks can save lives, he says, as many patients can have advanced blockages without any symptoms.

Although stress tests and ECGs are widely used for diagnosing heart conditions, newer imaging technologies such as CT angiograms have proven more accurate and comfortable for patients, he explains. “If performed properly, CT angiograms are around 95 per cent accurate, compared to stress tests, which are about 70-75 per cent.”