Watch now: How heart procedures have evolved

Dr Mehmood Butt, Head of Cardiology at King’s College, demystifies heart procedures
In the third episode, Gulf News’ vodcast series Heart Matters turns the spotlight on how heart procedures have evolved over time and how modern technology is transforming cardiac care.
Dr Mehmood Butt, Head of the Cardiovascular Department at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai, stresses the importance of early screening, especially for people with high-risk profiles such as smokers, diabetics, or those with a family history of heart disease. Regular checks can save lives, he says, as many patients can have advanced blockages without any symptoms.
Although stress tests and ECGs are widely used for diagnosing heart conditions, newer imaging technologies such as CT angiograms have proven more accurate and comfortable for patients, he explains. “If performed properly, CT angiograms are around 95 per cent accurate, compared to stress tests, which are about 70-75 per cent.”
Highlighting new treatment techniques, Dr Butt describes shockwave therapy as a major breakthrough for tackling heavily calcified blockages. The therapy uses sound waves to safely break down calcium deposits. Other minimally invasive innovations include TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement), which offers elderly patients a faster recovery compared to open-heart surgery.
The episode also touches on congenital issues such as holes in the heart, many of which can now be repaired with minimally invasive procedures taking less than an hour.
“In the 1970s, a heart attack often meant either survival with major complications or death,” Dr Butt says. “Today, patients can be treated within 45 minutes, spend just 24 hours in hospital, and go home on simple medication. It’s better to find a problem before the problem finds you.”
With advances in AI, robotic surgery, and smart devices, the future of cardiology looks more precise, less invasive, and increasingly patient-friendly.
Heart Matters, produced in partnership with King's College Hospital London in Dubai and hosted by Lachlan Kitchen, is available on all leading podcast platforms.
