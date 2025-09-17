Gulf News and King's College Hospital London in Dubai launch vodcast series on heart health

As cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading cause of death worldwide, Gulf News has launched Heart Matters, a compelling new vodcast series in partnership with King’s College Hospital London in Dubai, aimed at empowering people with vital information about heart health. Timed around World Heart Day, the series underlines why greater awareness and preventive care are critical. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 80 per cent of heart problems can be prevented by lifestyle and environmental changes.