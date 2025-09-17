GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

Gulf News and King's College Hospital London in Dubai launch vodcast series on heart health

Four-part vodcast series, Heart Matters aims to raise awareness on cardiovascular health

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Gulf News and King's College Hospital London in Dubai launch vodcast series on heart health

As cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading cause of death worldwide, Gulf News has launched Heart Matters, a compelling new vodcast series in partnership with King’s College Hospital London in Dubai, aimed at empowering people with vital information about heart health. Timed around World Heart Day, the series underlines why greater awareness and preventive care are critical. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 80 per cent of heart problems can be prevented by lifestyle and environmental changes.

Heart Matters features informative and engaging conversations with leading cardiologists and surgeons at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai. Across four episodes, the series covers risk factors, symptoms, advances in treatment, and preventive strategies, helping listeners take charge of their heart health.

The first episode, Heart of the Matter, with Dr Masood Khan, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, explores the major risk factors such as hypertension, high cholesterol, smoking, poor diet, and family history.

Episode two features Dr Babar Bashir Chaudhri, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, who explains the differences between heart attacks and heart failure, the latest surgical techniques, and why early intervention saves lives.

In episode three, Dr Mehmood Butt, Head of the Cardiovascular Department, demystifies complex heart procedures, from CT-angiograms to minimally invasive valve replacements, and highlights innovations like TAVI and shockwave therapy that are reshaping cardiac treatments.

The final episode with Dr Layla Al Marzooqi, Specialist Cardiologist and Aeromedical Examiner, highlights why diabetics need to take heart health seriously and the steps they can take to reduce risk.

By combining expert insights with actionable takeaways, Heart Matters empowers listeners to make lifestyle changes, get regular screenings, and take proactive steps to protect their hearts.

The first episode of Heart Matters drops on September 19 and will be available at Gulfnews.com/podcasts/heart-matters as well as leading podcast channels.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Next-gen cardiac treatments are here

Next-gen cardiac treatments are here

1h ago2m read
Understanding children’s cardiology

Understanding children’s cardiology

1h ago2m read
Preventing heart disease: Why early action matters

Preventing heart disease: Why early action matters

1h ago2m read
Britain's Prince Harry

Prince Harry meets King Charles for 1st time since 2024

3m read