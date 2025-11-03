GOLD/FOREX
King Salman Park in Riyadh is rising fast — set to be one of the world’s largest urban parks

The park, one of the world’s largest green spaces, is transforming the heart of Riyadh

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Situated on the grounds of the former Riyadh Air Base, the park will be seven times the size of London’s Hyde Park and five times that of New York’s Central Park, making it a monumental addition to the city’s landscape.
RCRC
1/9
Construction of King Salman Park — one of the world’s largest urban green spaces — is transforming the heart of Riyadh. Spanning over 16 square kilometres, the project will comprise gardens, museums, theatres, lakes, and sports facilities. Designed to enhance the city’s livability, it embodies Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goal of building sustainable and vibrant communities.
Bloomberg
2/9
Aerial view of the vast King Salman Park construction site in Riyadh, showcasing the scale of development.
Bloomberg
3/9
The park will feature a central lake, botanical gardens, museums, and cultural spaces once completed.
Bloomberg
4/9
Royal Arts Complex - a project spanning more than 500,000sq m (5.4 million sq ft.) and featuring immersive experiences designed to cater to culture and art in all of its forms.
RCRC
5/9
King Salman Park sits strategically in the heart of Riyadh, connected to seven major roads. Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq and Al-Orouba roads pass through the park via two of the Middle East’s largest tunnels, spanning 2.4 km and 2.1 km respectively.
RCRC
6/9
The Park will contribute significantly to increasing the vegetation in the region and raising the rate of per capita green spaces, which will have a direct and positive impact on the quality of the environment and the climate.
RCRC
7/9
King Salman Park is not just about enhancing biodiversity. It is also about improving quality of life for Riyadh’s residents. The park will feature a 7.2-km pedestrian walkway, offering a serene environment for walking and exercise.
RCRC
8/9
Diverse museums including: Aviation Museum, Saudi Society Museum, Museum of World Cultures, Astronomy and Space Museum, Science Museum, Museum of Plants, Virtual Reality Museum, Architecture Museum
RCRC
9/9
A sign near the King Salman Park construction site in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Bloomberg
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

