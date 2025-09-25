Watch now: Difference between a heart attack and a heart failure

Dr Babar Chaudhri explains the key distinctions and the latest advances in cardiac surgery
The second episode of the vodcast series Heart Matters, produced by Gulf News in partnership with King’s College Hospital London in Dubai, releases today with an in-depth look at one of the most discussed topics in cardiology: the difference between a heart attack and a heart failure.
Hosted by Lachlan Kitchen, the episode features Dr Babar Bashir Chaudhri, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at King’s College, with over three decades of experience and more than 6,000 surgeries to his credit. Dr Chaudhri breaks down the key distinctions between the two conditions, stressing that while a heart attack is usually a sudden, life-threatening emergency caused by blocked arteries, heart failure is a more chronic condition where the heart struggles to pump blood effectively, often due to prior damage.
He highlights warning signs such as severe chest pain radiating to the shoulder or jaw, breathlessness, and nausea, urging people to seek emergency care immediately rather than attempting to drive to the hospital themselves. “Time is muscle,” he explains, underscoring how rapid medical intervention can prevent lasting damage or death.
The discussion also explores how cutting-edge treatments, from advanced medications to wearable devices capable of real-time heart monitoring, are transforming cardiac care. Dr Chaudhri explains how surgical interventions, once seen as a last resort, now carry far lower risks thanks to better technology, data-driven decision-making, and improved post-operative care.
Heart Matters is a four-part vodcast series exploring cardiovascular health, risk factors, symptoms, and cutting-edge treatments. With heart disease remaining the leading cause of death worldwide, the series empowers listeners with the knowledge to act early, seek timely care, and adopt preventive strategies that can save lives.
Tune into the series wherever you get your podcasts.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox