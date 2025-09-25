Watch now: Difference between a heart attack and a heart failure

The second episode of the vodcast series Heart Matters, produced by Gulf News in partnership with King’s College Hospital London in Dubai, releases today with an in-depth look at one of the most discussed topics in cardiology: the difference between a heart attack and a heart failure.

Hosted by Lachlan Kitchen, the episode features Dr Babar Bashir Chaudhri, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at King’s College, with over three decades of experience and more than 6,000 surgeries to his credit. Dr Chaudhri breaks down the key distinctions between the two conditions, stressing that while a heart attack is usually a sudden, life-threatening emergency caused by blocked arteries, heart failure is a more chronic condition where the heart struggles to pump blood effectively, often due to prior damage.