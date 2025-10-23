Dedicated centre for Parkinson’s opens in Bahrain

Dr Vinod Metta, Consultant Interventional Neurologist & Movement Disorders Specialist, and who leads the programme underlines the significance of the launch in an exclusive interview

In a major advancement for neurological healthcare in the Gulf, King’s College Hospital London, in partnership with Bahrain Specialist Hospital, has launched the King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence in Bahrain - the first dedicated regional and tertiary clinic for Parkinson’s, dementia, and movement disorders in the Kingdom.

At the heart of this initiative is Dr Vinod Metta, Consultant Interventional Neurologist & Movement Disorders Specialist, who leads the programme alongside renowned neurologist Professor K. Ray Chaudhuri. Both are integral to the broader King’s Parkinson’s clinical and academic Centre of Excellence, known internationally for its pioneering research and multidisciplinary approach.

We sat down with Dr Metta, Director of the Parkinson’s Program, to understand the significance of this launch and what it means for patients and caregivers across Bahrain and the GCC.

Dr Metta, congratulations on this major milestone. What makes the new Centre of Excellence so important for the region?

This launch marks a transformational shift in how we deliver Parkinson’s care across Bahrain and the Gulf. For the first time, patients and their caregivers no longer need to travel abroad for world-class treatment. Advanced, evidence-based therapies, expert consultations, and holistic support are now accessible right here at home.

Our Centre is an extension of the King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence, which has already established itself as a global leader in Parkinson’s research, care, and education. We’re proud to bring that level of service to the region in partnership with Bahrain Specialist Hospital.

What can patients expect in terms of services and care?

Patients will have access to:

• Local consultations with internationally recognised Parkinson’s specialists

• Cutting-edge treatments and therapeutic interventions

• A full multidisciplinary care team supporting both patients and their families

• Opportunities to participate in clinical trials and research programmes

It’s not just about seeing a neurologist — it’s about integrated care that spans everything from physical therapy to mental health support. That’s what makes this Centre truly special.

You launched the Centre with a community-focused event. Can you tell us more about that?

Yes, as part of the launch, we held a free Parkinson’s clinic and an open Q&A session for patients and caregivers. This was done in collaboration with the Emirates Parkinson’s Patients Association (Parkinson’s UAE).

Around 100 participants attended, both in-person and online via Zoom. The event gave attendees a chance to interact directly with world experts in Parkinson’s care, ask questions, and access practical tools to better manage their conditions.

What was your message to patients and caregivers during that event?

I emphasised that this initiative gives patients and caregivers a unique opportunity to connect with specialists who are at the forefront of Parkinson’s treatment. They now have access to world-class expertise and resources without leaving the country.

This Centre brings hope and empowerment — knowing they no longer have to travel for answers, care, or support.

How is the partnership with Bahrain Specialist Hospital enhancing the Centre’s capabilities?

Dr Kasim Ardati, Managing Director of Bahrain Specialist Hospital, has been instrumental in this collaboration. He said it best: “Bahrain Specialist Hospital has always sought to improve access and specialisation of care for our beloved Kingdom of Bahrain, the citizens and residents living here, and the wider region of the GCC and Middle East".

"This collaboration with King’s College Hospitals Dubai brings leading international clinicians directly in contact with those who most need their expertise in delivering world-class, scientific and research-based diagnostic and therapeutic guidelines and care pathways. This will serve not just our country, but the wider region by bringing that expertise closer to home.”

What are the long-term goals for the Centre of Excellence in Bahrain?

Our vision is to not only treat patients but to build a thriving hub for Parkinson’s research, clinical trials, and education in the region. We aim to create an ecosystem where clinicians, researchers, patients, and caregivers collaborate to advance the field.

From a global perspective, what does this launch represent for King’s College Hospital London and the GCC?

Kimberley Pierce, CEO, King’s College Hospital London, Dubai, summarises the broader impact beautifully. “Bringing our Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence to Bahrain is about more than expanding our footprint; it’s about bringing world-class care closer to the people who need it most. Patients no longer have to travel abroad for cutting-edge treatments and support.