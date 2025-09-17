GOLD/FOREX
Cardiac rehabilitation: Finding strength after heart disease

The programme teaches you to eat differently, exercise safely, and rebuild confidence

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
A heart problem changes life overnight. But recovery doesn’t stop when the hospital stay ends. For many people, the real work begins afterwards—learning to eat differently, exercise safely, and rebuild confidence. That’s exactly what cardiac rehabilitation is designed for.

Why it helps

Treatment fixes the urgent problem. Rehabilitation teaches you how to live better so it doesn’t return. Studies show that patients who stick with these programmes are less likely to be readmitted and more likely to feel stronger day by day.

What it looks like

No single programme is the same, but most bring together:

● Gentle exercise, supervised at first

● Practical nutrition advice

● Support for stress and emotional health

● Guidance for families, because recovery involves them too

Some patients need more structure, others just small changes. Both can make a big difference.

The people around you

Healing isn’t only medical. Family and friends often play a huge role—reminding patients to walk, to take their medicines, to keep going. Many patients also say group sessions help. Knowing others are facing the same fears makes the road less lonely.

Programmes in the UAE

In the UAE, hospitals like King’s College Hospital London Dubai are running structured cardiac rehab programmes. Teams of cardiologists, dietitians, physiotherapists, and counsellors work together so patients don’t just recover, they learn how to stay well.

A new chapter

A heart diagnosis feels overwhelming. But rehabilitation offers a way forward—one step at a time. With the right care and support, patients can move from surviving to living well.

