The technique aims to help patients struggling with weight regain after surgery
Abu Dhabi: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has successfully performed a new magnetic anastomosis procedure for patients who had previously undergone sleeve gastrectomy but later regained weight. The procedure, introduced as part of a clinical trial with GT Metabolic, marks a key step in addressing challenges faced by bariatric patients worldwide.
Weight regain after bariatric surgery is a well-recognised issue for both patients and physicians. The new minimally invasive technique uses two rare earth magnets—one placed in the stomach and the other in the ileum, the final section of the small intestine. Without the need for cutting or sutures, the magnets gradually create a natural connection between the two organs over two to four weeks, before being expelled naturally from the body.
Doctors said the process lowers the risk of inflammation or infection, shortens recovery time, and avoids the need for staples or incisions in the gastrointestinal tract. Most patients are discharged the next day with minimal discomfort.
The procedure was performed by a team from the hospital’s Digestive Disease Institute, led by Dr John Rodriguez, Interim Chief, with support from Dr Carlos Abril and other specialists. It is part of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s research-driven, patient-centred approach to tackling major health concerns such as obesity.
In 2024, the Digestive Disease Institute carried out more than 345 advanced bariatric surgeries. Across the hospital, more than 11,800 surgical and procedural cases were completed last year, reflecting both demand and expertise in complex care.
The milestone also coincides with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th anniversary, marking a decade of innovation and advanced treatments in the UAE.
Dr Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “Weight regain after bariatric surgery is a serious challenge. This new procedure offers patients renewed hope and represents our commitment to introducing technologies that improve health outcomes.”
Dr Rodriguez added: “Weight regain is not about willpower but reflects the chronic nature of obesity. Our role as physicians is to provide safe and effective options. This technique offers a less invasive, targeted approach that respects patients’ needs while improving outcomes.”
Supporting this, Dr Abril noted: “This is a step towards more precise and personalised bariatric care. By using magnets, we can create a secure, natural connection without surgical cuts, which means fewer risks and quicker recovery. For patients, it represents a second chance at better health.”
With obesity rates continuing to rise in the Middle East and worldwide, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a leader in advancing treatments that improve patients’ quality of life. Hospital officials said the magnetic anastomosis procedure could become an important option for those facing limited choices after sleeve gastrectomy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox