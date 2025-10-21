Operation Smile UAE transforms lives with 18 free surgeries

The collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reflects a shared commitment to providing patients with world-class medical care at no cost. In addition to the surgical procedures, patients received speech assessments, dental care, nutritional counseling, and pediatric support. Cleft lip and cleft palate are among the most common congenital conditions worldwide, occurring when parts of the lip or roof of the mouth fail to fuse during pregnancy. Beyond their physical appearance, these deformities can affect a person’s ability to eat, speak, or breathe and may lead to ear infections and dental complications.