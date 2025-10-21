Operation Smile UAE transforms lives with 18 free surgeries

Collaboration reflects a commitment to providing patients with world-class medical care
Dubai: The Operation Smile UAE Foundation continues its surgical program to treat patients with cleft lip and palate deformities, hosted by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. As part of the program’s ninth edition, 18 free surgeries were successfully performed in October out of a total of 63 patients who were evaluated.
The collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reflects a shared commitment to providing patients with world-class medical care at no cost. In addition to the surgical procedures, patients received speech assessments, dental care, nutritional counseling, and pediatric support. Cleft lip and cleft palate are among the most common congenital conditions worldwide, occurring when parts of the lip or roof of the mouth fail to fuse during pregnancy. Beyond their physical appearance, these deformities can affect a person’s ability to eat, speak, or breathe and may lead to ear infections and dental complications.
With timely surgical intervention and comprehensive care including dentistry, orthodontics, speech therapy, nutritional counseling, and psychosocial support children and adults with these conditions can lead healthy, fulfilling lives.
63 patients evaluated at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
On October 5, the multidisciplinary Operation Smile medical team evaluated 63 patients at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Each patient met with a nurse, pediatrician, anesthesiologist, surgeon, dentist, orthodontist, nutritionist, and speech therapist. These coordinated assessments guided the selection of surgical candidates and connected families to tailored, ongoing care pathways.
On October 18 and 19, medical volunteers from Operation Smile UAE provided treatment, focusing on cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries. To ensure comprehensive care, a concurrent dental program was conducted at the hospital during the surgery days, offering essential dental treatments to non-surgical patients and expanding the program’s reach and impact.
38 medical volunteers from across the UAE
This year’s program brought together 38 medical volunteers from within the UAE including doctors, nurses, dentists, and residents alongside two international nurses and four student volunteers. Several Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi caregivers also dedicated their time to plan and support the surgeries over the weekend.
The medical oversight was led by Dr. Mehdi Shkoukani, Chair of the Otolaryngology Department at the Surgical Subspecialties Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and a certified international Operation Smile volunteer. His leadership ensured the highest standards of patient-centered safety and care.
Comprehensive, free care for patients
Morag Cromey-Hawke, Executive Director of Operation Smile UAE, said:
“This program delivers comprehensive, free care to patients across the UAE. Thanks to the commitment of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and our community of dedicated medical volunteers, we’re able to bring care closer to patients’ homes and help those affected by cleft conditions access the healthcare they deserve.”
Dr. Mehdi Shkoukani added: “Our caregivers are proud to support Operation Smile UAE by opening our facilities and working alongside volunteer physicians to deliver safe, high-quality care. This partnership embodies our shared mission of putting patients first and providing world-class, multidisciplinary care to our community. As a surgeon, I’ve witnessed how cleft surgeries combined with dental care, speech therapy, nutritional guidance, and pediatric support can truly transform a child’s life.”
Dr. Shkoukani expressed his pride in contributing to a program that restores essential functions, renews confidence, and brings lasting hope to families across the UAE.
Families in the UAE who have members affected by cleft lip or palate can reach out via patients@operationsmileuae.ae.
Medical professionals interested in volunteering can contact medicalvolunteers@operationsmileuae.ae.
Since 2017, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has hosted Operation Smile UAE’s programs, supporting surgeries for more than 100 patients. The hospital’s continued support underscores its dedication to multidisciplinary, patient-first care and to ensuring equitable access to essential healthcare services across the UAE.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox