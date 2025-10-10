Chef Mariam on reintroducing 'familiar flavours with a new identity’
As a chef, perhaps one of the most important things to let go of is fear. It’s not just that you are working with tools that in the wrong hands can do much damage or that you will be judged on every single thing you cook or bake. It’s more along the lines of, you cannot give the flavours – and your imagination – full reign if you are frightened. And that hampers your creativity.
Emirati chef Mariam Massoud Al Ali has made a career out of being fearless. Her desserts, explains the founder of Little Pinch, are “inspired by the soul of Emirati hospitality but reimagined through fine, contemporary presentation”.
As a storyteller who weaves narratives through flavour, she has found her niche; Little Pinch is turning 10 this year and she’s taking part in the Emirati Chef’s Table initiative undertaken by some of Dubai’s small-and-medium-sized businesses and the food aggregator Kitopi. “At the Emirati Chef’s Table, I’m showcasing desserts from my brand Little Pinch…I’m serving Raspberry Coconut Bites, Trendy Chocolate, and Matcha-Raspberry Treats — each one reflecting Emirati warmth and generosity, presented with a modern, elegant twist,” she said.
She explains that her draw to food comes from feeling – specifically the joy she can see on a person’s face when they try one of her creations. “That emotion inspired me to start Little Pinch from my home kitchen, creating handcrafted desserts that felt personal and full of heart,” she explains.
Today, she is known for her innovative treats. “My biggest challenge has been balancing my full-time job with my culinary passion. As an employee who often works extra hours, I sometimes struggle to find time to think creatively, innovate, and experiment with new recipes. Yet, this challenge taught me discipline — to focus on quality over quantity, and to make every creation meaningful. Growing from a home-based business into pop-ups, cafés, and collaborations took persistence, sleepless nights, and a lot of love.”
Speaking of collaborations, she says she’d like to work with “Italian chef Massimo Bottura, whose work beautifully combines storytelling, sustainability, and art”.
“I also admire Chef Mohammad Orfali, based in Dubai, for his authentic yet modern interpretation of Middle Eastern cuisine,” she adds.
Mariam is clear about her goal – it is to “take familiar flavors and reintroduce them with a new identity and emotional connection”.
Like she did with matcha. “One of my boldest experiments was blending matcha with raspberry— a combination that sounded unusual at first but became one of my signature creations. It represents harmony between tradition and modernity — just like the evolving culinary spirit of the UAE,” she explains.
As an Emirati chef, Mariam is well aware of the responsibility on her shoulders to showcase her culture at its best. “Emirati cuisine is more than just food — it’s a reflection of our identity and the way we welcome others,” she explains. “Representing that spirit to the world is both an honor and a responsibility — to showcase our culture through flavor, creativity, and genuine hospitality.”
Told you she’s fearless.
Try the unusual desserts at Emirati Chef’s Table, available at Eatopi, until October 31.
