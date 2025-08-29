Exploring Emirati and French Culinary Fusion: A Chef's perspective

Chef Hessa Aljassmi presents special menu for Emirati Women’s Day featuring loomi & fries
First dish you ever cooked by yourself.
The first dish I ever cooked at home was Emirati Asida. It was simple, but it made me realize how much I loved being in the kitchen.
Emirati ingredient you can’t live without.
Loomi is definitely my favorite. I add it to almost every dish. I love how it brings both depth and brightness to the dish.
One French technique that changed the way you cook.
Working with laminated doughs completely changed my perspective. They test your patience and technique every time, but the result is always worth it.
Favourite midnight snack, sweet or savoury?
French fries, without a doubt. They’re my guilty pleasure, comforting and familiar every time.
The dish that reminds you most of home?
Grilled fish with herbs and white rice with Emirati ghee. It’s simple, but it always takes me back to family meals.
If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing?
I would be a writer. I’ve always loved words and stories, and I think writing has the same creative energy as cooking.
The kitchen tool you’d take to a desert island.
A sharp chef’s knife. You can survive and create almost anything with it; it’s the most reliable tool in the kitchen.
Which Emirati woman inspires you the most?
Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak inspires me endlessly. Her vision and support for Emirati women shaped generations.
Spices or herbs, what’s your secret weapon?
Cinnamon is my secret weapon. It’s warm, versatile, and can surprise people even in savoury dishes.
Comfort food after a long day in the kitchen?
I crave a bowl of creamy broccoli soup. It’s simple, soothing, and exactly what I crave when I’m resetting.
A flavour the world needs to try from the UAE.
Dates with loomi are such a unique pairing. Sweet, tangy, and deeply Emirati, they tell the story of our cuisine.
The toughest dish you’ve ever perfected.
Seafood — it’s always tough because timing is everything, and overcooking happens so easily.
What’s the first thing you do when you walk into a kitchen?
I check my checklist and set up my mise en place. It helps me stay calm, organised, and ready for the day.
What’s the one dish on your A Normal Day menu you’re most excited for guests to taste, and why?
The Date–Loomi Short Rib is the one I’m most excited about. It brings Emirati flavours into a contemporary dish, and it truly represents my style of cooking.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox