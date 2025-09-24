UAE young entrepreneurs are turning passions into profitable businesses

Across the UAE, young entrepreneurs are transforming personal interests into thriving businesses. For 22-year-old Shahad Alzarooni, founder of cookie brand Sugar and Spice, her love of baking became a business. “I decided to become an entrepreneur because I felt I had a lot of unique ideas and a talent I wanted to share,” she says. Starting with her own savings, she built her brand from scratch, proving determination can be as valuable as capital.