UAE young entrepreneurs are turning passions into profitable businesses

From cookies to streetwear, young Emiratis are launching niche businesses with impact
Dubai: In today’s UAE, entrepreneurship is no longer limited to boardrooms or traditional industries. A new generation of Emiratis is rewriting the rulebook, turning hobbies into businesses, exploring niche markets, and using digital platforms to reach audiences globally.
What sets them apart isn’t just creativity—it’s the supportive environment around them. Trade licenses make partnerships easier, government programs open doors, and a local market eager to support homegrown brands has turned the UAE into a powerful launchpad for young entrepreneurs.
Across the UAE, young entrepreneurs are transforming personal interests into thriving businesses. For 22-year-old Shahad Alzarooni, founder of cookie brand Sugar and Spice, her love of baking became a business. “I decided to become an entrepreneur because I felt I had a lot of unique ideas and a talent I wanted to share,” she says. Starting with her own savings, she built her brand from scratch, proving determination can be as valuable as capital.
Sara Alhadhrami, 26, founder of skincare brand Adira Skin, began with products she created for herself. “Instead of buying anything new, I put my savings into something I’m passionate about,” she recalls. Today, her brand focuses on clean, organic formulas for women and children, showing how local entrepreneurs create solutions rooted in personal experience and culture.
Meanwhile, cousins Najla Al Hajeri, 23, and Jawaher Al Harmoudi, 21, launched Around Our Freej, UAE culture-inspired board games for ages 7 to 70. By highlighting Emirati heritage, they’ve built a loyal online following and proven that culturally rooted ventures can thrive with the UAE’s resources and community support.
Sara’s skincare brand also addresses unmet needs, offering products like skincare gift bags for weddings. She credits Dubai Municipality and other government initiatives for helping certify and scale her products, which now include orders from UAE royal family members.
Streetwear brand Lost Boys, co-founded by 22-year-olds Manea Alzaabi and Abdulla Alameri, encourages Emiratis to embrace streetwear while maintaining cultural identity. Despite challenges with manufacturers and designers, their first collection sold out within days.
Food creator Nasser Al Jeaidi, 22, identified a gap for young Emirati food influencers. Producing content from his car, he combined authenticity with creativity, growing a large audience and securing brand partnerships.
These ventures reflect a broader shift: Emirati entrepreneurs are expanding beyond traditional sectors into lifestyle, culture, and creative industries, proving niche businesses can flourish with passion and opportunity.
Social media has amplified these young voices. Shahad boosted cookie orders by nearly 30% through Instagram campaigns, while Around Our Freej grows 65% yearly thanks to online engagement. Nasser uses platforms not just to promote but to inspire: “Despite negative comments, people reached out saying I inspired them to be confident or enjoy food in new ways.”
Trade licenses and government support play a key role. Najla highlights trade licenses as legal protection that also allows advertising and event participation, while noting the absence of taxes is a significant advantage. Sara echoes this, pointing to Dubai Municipality, Dubai Media, and other initiatives as crucial for business growth.
These stories show more than individual success—they reveal a country empowering youth to take risks, test ideas, and dream big. Nasser emphasizes consistency over fleeting motivation, while Manea and Abdulla encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue “impossible” ideas.
With ambition, persistence, and the UAE’s supportive infrastructure, young Emiratis are building ventures—whether in cookies, skincare, streetwear, board games, or food content—that capture audiences, inspire communities, and carry the nation’s story forward.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox