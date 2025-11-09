Young UAE athletes secure 11 gold medals at Gymnastics Cup

Gymnastika Solo Cup was founded in 2022 and is held twice a year in Dubai
Dubai: Young gymnasts from the local UAE clubs put on a fine show to secure 11 gold medals in the Gymnastika Solo Cup held at the Al Nasr Sports Complex recently.
The event is one of the world’s leading gymnastics tournaments, hosted over 790 international sportsmen, including Olympic medalists and world champions like Liubou Charkashyna, Eva Brezalieva, Carol Michelotti, Elisa Maria Comignani, and Amalia Lica.
The tournament marked the first major championship held since the formation of the UAE Gymnastics Federation.
“In Dubai, rhythmic gymnastics grew from one club to roughly 60 in five years. Now, hosting world-class tournaments like this, the focus is on building confidence and character in the next generation of female athletes. We want to support their talent and encourage friendships across borders,” said Anastasiya Zakreuskaya, Founder & CEO of Gymnastika UAE, FIG-certified coach and judge.
Hessa Al Kous, the Head of Women in Sports at the Dubai Sports Council, said: “The establishment of the UAE Gymnastics Federation is a proud moment for us. It aligns perfectly with the national vision to empower youth, champion women in sport, and offer world-class hospitality to athletes and fans from around the globe. This tournament showcased our commitment to fostering inclusive, community-focused sporting excellence.”
The Gymnastika Solo Cup was founded in 2022 and is held twice a year in Dubai. The 2024 edition attracted 750 athletes and 6,000 spectators, showing its status as a major event on the international rhythmic gymnastics calendar.
