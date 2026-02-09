GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Olympic Gold medals are more valuable than ever ahead of 2026 Winter Games

Record gold, silver prices, athlete bonuses change economics of winning in Milan-Cortina

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Gold medallists pose with their medals on the podium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 8, 2026.
Gold medallists pose with their medals on the podium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 8, 2026.
AFP

Dubai:  Winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics will carry a higher financial value than at any previous Games, driven by record precious-metal prices and expanded cash incentives from governments.

Each gold medal to be awarded at the Milano Cortina 2026 contains about six grams of gold plated over roughly 500 grams of silver. With gold trading near $5,000 an ounce, or close to Dh600 per gram for 24-karat, and silver prices at multi-year highs, the intrinsic metal value of a gold medal now exceeds $2,000.

That is the highest recorded value for a Winter Olympic gold medal. It compares with about $736 at the 2022 Games and roughly $932 at the 2024 Olympics.

Silver medals, made almost entirely of silver, have also risen sharply in value, while bronze medals, largely copper-based, retain relatively low raw material worth.

Metal markets drive medal value

The increase reflects sustained strength in global precious-metal markets. Gold prices have risen significantly this year. Silver prices have increased even more sharply on a percentage basis, driven by industrial demand and tighter inventories.

Because Olympic gold medals are silver-dominant by weight, higher silver prices account for most of the increase in intrinsic value. Gold plating contributes a smaller share of the total metal cost despite its higher per-gram price.

Production costs for Olympic medals have climbed accordingly, adding to overall expenses for organizing committees compared with earlier Games.

Cash rewards eclipse metal worth

For athletes, cash bonuses often outweigh the medal’s raw value. Ahead of the 2026 Games, at least 37 countries and territories confirmed to Forbes they will award financial bonuses to medal winners.

Thirteen countries are offering $100,000 or more for an individual gold medal. Singapore provides the largest confirmed payout, with awards that can approach $800,000. Other countries offering six-figure bonuses include several in Eastern Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

At the lower end of the scale, countries such as New Zealand offer gold medal bonuses closer to $3,000, reflecting different funding models and sports policy priorities.

Payouts show wide disparities

In the US, official payouts remain modest by international standards, the report revealed. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee awards $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze.

Several European nations fall between the U.S. and top-paying countries, offering bonuses that typically range from tens of thousands to low six figures.

The widening gap highlights how governments increasingly use cash incentives to attract talent, retain elite athletes and boost medal counts.

High cash stakes in Milan-Cortina

The combination of elevated metal prices and unprecedented cash bonuses makes the 2026 Winter Games the most financially significant Olympics for athletes to date. In previous Winter Games, either metal values or cash rewards were lower, but rarely both elevated at the same time.

Beyond bonuses, medal wins often unlock sponsorships, appearance fees and endorsement contracts, further increasing lifetime earnings for top athletes. At Milan-Cortina, the financial impact of standing on the podium will be for sure be larger this time around, more than at any prior Winter Olympics.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Winter-OlympicsUAE GoldDubai goldOlympics

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bitcoin crashes below $70,000; Gold, silver tumble too

Bitcoin crashes below $70,000; Gold, silver tumble too

3m read
Oman top medal table as fencing competition concludes

Oman top medal table as fencing competition concludes

3m read
“This disease is still running in 2026 even among elites,” one user wrote.

Rs7.1m cash, 21 tola gold land YouTuber in dowry storm

2m read
FILE -Italy's Stefania Constantini, directs her team mate, during the mixed doubles curling match against Sweden, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

Winter Olympics 2026 countdown: All you need to know

2m read