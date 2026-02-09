Olympic Gold medals are more valuable than ever ahead of 2026 Winter Games

Dubai: Winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics will carry a higher financial value than at any previous Games, driven by record precious-metal prices and expanded cash incentives from governments.

Because Olympic gold medals are silver-dominant by weight, higher silver prices account for most of the increase in intrinsic value. Gold plating contributes a smaller share of the total metal cost despite its higher per-gram price.

The increase reflects sustained strength in global precious-metal markets. Gold prices have risen significantly this year. Silver prices have increased even more sharply on a percentage basis, driven by industrial demand and tighter inventories.

Silver medals, made almost entirely of silver, have also risen sharply in value, while bronze medals, largely copper-based, retain relatively low raw material worth.

That is the highest recorded value for a Winter Olympic gold medal. It compares with about $736 at the 2022 Games and roughly $932 at the 2024 Olympics.

Each gold medal to be awarded at the Milano Cortina 2026 contains about six grams of gold plated over roughly 500 grams of silver. With gold trading near $5,000 an ounce, or close to Dh600 per gram for 24-karat, and silver prices at multi-year highs, the intrinsic metal value of a gold medal now exceeds $2,000.

Several European nations fall between the U.S. and top-paying countries, offering bonuses that typically range from tens of thousands to low six figures.

In the US, official payouts remain modest by international standards, the report revealed. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee awards $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze.

At the lower end of the scale, countries such as New Zealand offer gold medal bonuses closer to $3,000, reflecting different funding models and sports policy priorities.

Thirteen countries are offering $100,000 or more for an individual gold medal. Singapore provides the largest confirmed payout, with awards that can approach $800,000. Other countries offering six-figure bonuses include several in Eastern Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

For athletes, cash bonuses often outweigh the medal’s raw value. Ahead of the 2026 Games, at least 37 countries and territories confirmed to Forbes they will award financial bonuses to medal winners.

Beyond bonuses, medal wins often unlock sponsorships, appearance fees and endorsement contracts, further increasing lifetime earnings for top athletes. At Milan-Cortina, the financial impact of standing on the podium will be for sure be larger this time around, more than at any prior Winter Olympics.

The combination of elevated metal prices and unprecedented cash bonuses makes the 2026 Winter Games the most financially significant Olympics for athletes to date. In previous Winter Games, either metal values or cash rewards were lower, but rarely both elevated at the same time.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.