Rohini by Little Miss India: Where tradition meets innovation in Indian Cuisine

Rohini, reimagined by Little Miss India at Mövenpick Hotel JLT and Riva Beach Club, is a culinary journey guided by its namesake star. For Chef Thirumalai Murugan, Cluster Executive Chef at Mövenpick Hotel JLT and Riva Beach Club the inspiration behind the transformation is rooted in Indian heritage and mythology. “In Indian astrology, Rohini is more than a star,” he explains. “It symbolizes beauty, nourishment, and new beginnings. It is our compass, keeping us connected to tradition while inspiring creativity and purpose in our menus.”