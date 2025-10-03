Rohini by Little Miss India: Where tradition meets innovation in Indian Cuisine

Chef Murugan blends 30 years of skill with family recipes and regional Indian flavors.
Rohini, reimagined by Little Miss India at Mövenpick Hotel JLT and Riva Beach Club, is a culinary journey guided by its namesake star. For Chef Thirumalai Murugan, Cluster Executive Chef at Mövenpick Hotel JLT and Riva Beach Club the inspiration behind the transformation is rooted in Indian heritage and mythology. “In Indian astrology, Rohini is more than a star,” he explains. “It symbolizes beauty, nourishment, and new beginnings. It is our compass, keeping us connected to tradition while inspiring creativity and purpose in our menus.”
At the heart of Rohini 2.0 is elevated simplicity — stripping away excess to let each ingredient shine. The menu evolves with the seasons, reflecting the rhythm of nature, while harmonizing tradition with modern culinary innovation.
The chef brings nearly three decades of experience to the table, blending authentic family recipes with regional Indian specialties. “We want every dish to carry the warmth of home, with a mother’s touch,” he shares. “At the same time, refined techniques, elevated plating, and a contemporary dining experience ensure that each meal is both comforting and innovative.”
Signature dishes capture this ethos beautifully. The Khasta Palak, a crispy spinach salad with tangy chutneys and sweet yogurt, balances textures and flavors. The Chettinadu Prawn Taco marries bold South Indian spices with modern handheld creativity, while the Galouti Kebab embodies finesse and melt-in-the-mouth tenderness. Desserts like the Anjeer Bhari Malai Kofta turn comfort food into a luxurious experience, with creamy sauce and fig-stuffed koftas offering a delightful surprise.
An interactive pickle bar takes center stage in this culinary experience. Featuring 15–20 varieties — from mango and lime to bitter gourd and starfruit — it celebrates India’s diverse pickling traditions while sparking stories and nostalgia. “Pickles are not just condiments; they are memories and heritage,” the chef notes.
Rohini aims to stand out in the UAE’s vibrant Indian dining scene by staying true to its roots. “Our vision is simple: food that feels like home, evoking warmth and emotion, while offering moments of surprise and elegance,” he says.
The compact, seasonally driven menu reflects Rohini’s philosophy of freshness, authenticity, and creativity. Seasonal ingredients like summer mangoes ensure peak flavor, while inventive dishes such as Rose Rasmalai with rose mousse and edible gold dust merge tradition with imagination.
Visual appeal is also key in attracting today’s diners. Instagram-worthy presentations elevate the dining experience, allowing guests to share and connect over food while staying true to authentic flavors.
With its delicate balance of heritage and innovation, Rohini by Little Miss India is poised to become a must-visit destination for Indian cuisine lovers in the UAE — a star guiding guests on a soulful and seasonal culinary journey.
