Illuminating opulence: The Kurator celebrates Diwali at The Bombay Club by Chef Manav Tuli

A night of light and flavors at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
Amid the stunning, superyacht-inspired silhouette of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai’s newest lifestyle destination, The Kurator magazine recently hosted an intimate and magnificent dinner to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights.
The venue for this exclusive gathering was the acclaimed The Bombay Club by Chef Manav Tuli, which, for one special evening, transformed into a candlelit haven of heritage and refined Indian gastronomy.
Having opened its doors in early 2025, the resort is the stunning final piece of Jumeirah’s iconic beachfront trilogy, designed by Shaun Killa (of Museum of the Future fame) to evoke a sense of nautical glamour and opulence.
It's a setting that perfectly frames a celebration of light and new beginnings.
In any event of this kind, the heart of the evening should be the menu and, with this in mind, a bespoke menu had been curated by the culinary powerhouses behind The Bombay Club: Consultant chef Manav Tuli and resident head chef Kumaran Balaji.
While Tuli, known for his work in Michelin-starred kitchens in Hong Kong, is the visionary, it is Balaji, with his 17 years of experience in prestigious kitchens across India and the region, who expertly executes the restaurant’s day-to-day tribute to Indian heritage.
Balaji’s deep-seated knowledge of refined regional dishes and the cuisines of India’s royal courts aligns perfectly with the restaurant’s concept.
The Bombay Club itself is more than just an Indian restaurant, it is a meticulously crafted sensory voyage.
Its interiors, rich in wood, retro charm, and subtle art-deco touches, evoke the atmosphere of what was known in years past as the gymkhana lifestyle, this being a nod to the elegant social clubs of the British Raj era in India.
The ambiance is at once lively, with an open tandoori oven adding warmth to the room, yet intensely intimate, making it the ideal locale for a conversation-driven, sophisticated Diwali celebration.
The Diwali dinner embraced a luxe, family-style approach, blending the tradition of togetherness with The Bombay Club’s signature refined elegance.
The guests, who included a curated group of Dubai’s influential figures and luxury connoisseurs, were immersed in a culinary narrative that stretched from Mumbai's coastal vibrancy to the refined spice blends of the royal north.
The menu is always a masterclass in balance and flavour at The Bombay Club.
Dishes included Guinea Fowl Samosa, a sophisticated upgrade on the classic street snack.
The delicate, crispy pastry enveloped a spiced filling of game, immediately setting a luxurious tone.
Seafood offerings comprised a succulent Tandoori Lobster and Monkfish Musallam.
The lobster, charred in the clay oven, showcased the fresh ingredients, while the monkfish—a nod to the grand Musallam preparations historically reserved for royal banquets—demonstrated Chef Balaji's mastery of refined, heritage-led spicing.
Meanwhile, the Bohri Lamb Biryani Ritual can best be described as a ceremonial experience, being cooked dum style and sealed in a clay pot.
The dramatic unsealing released fragrant clouds of saffron and rose water and created a focal point of sensory delight at the table, encapsulating the abundance and joy of Diwali.
This dish perfectly exemplified the restaurant's commitment to honouring traditional cooking methods while presenting them in an upmarket setting.
On any given day, the restaurant’s interactive live stations showcase the artistry of Indian street food classics, adding a theatrical flourish to any visit.
The dishes captivate guests as much with their aroma as with their taste.
Chef Balaji’s approach focuses on authentic flavours combines with a contemporary precision that rivals Dubai’s finest restaurants.
For Diwali, his use of regional spices and heritage recipes ensured every bite honoured the festival’s spirit of joy and abundance.
The theme of Diwali—the celebration of new beginnings and connection—felt particularly resonant in the unique setting of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, a hotel that itself represents a new, ambitious chapter for Dubai's luxury landscape.
The evening concluded with bespoke gift hampers, ensuring guests left with a tangible memory of the night’s warmth and festivity.
In keeping with the occasion, the dinner was more than a meal, it was a symphony of light, culture, and cuisine, aligning the spirituality of Diwali with a celebration at one of the city’s most exciting Indian dining experiences.
