Dubai's top restaurants light up Diwali with festive menus

Dubai: Dubai’s culinary scene is glowing brighter for this Diwali . Forget the stress of planning and cooking this year; the city’s top Indian restaurants are transforming into dazzling festive hubs. Whether you're craving a luxurious thali with a Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain view , a modern chocolate-infused experience, or nostalgic street snacks designed for a card-night feast, we've rounded up the must-book tables for an unforgettable Diwali. Get ready to indulge in limited-edition menus, vibrant decor, and flavours that perfectly capture the spirit of celebration.

For those seeking a truly scenic and traditional celebration, Mausam at Dubai Mall offers a special luxury thali, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Available for dinner on October 20th and 21st (7pm to 12am), the experience is set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and the newly reopened Dubai Fountain. The non-vegetarian thali features soulful dishes like Kolhapuri Tambda Rassa and Gosht Yakhani Pulao, while the vegetarian version includes exquisite creations such as White Asparagus & Edamame Kofta and Malai Paneer Khurchan. Both are rounded off with a celebratory mithai platter featuring Mawa Gujiya and Malai Ghewar. The price is Dh 189 per person.

Celebrate the joy of Diwali with Kamat’s exquisite vegetarian feast at its newest location in Golden Mile Galleria, Palm Jumeirah. The restaurant is a one-stop destination for authentic Indian vegetarian delicacies, offering an extensive menu of over 360 dishes, covering the culinary heritage of India from North to South, including everything from Jaipuri Khichdi to Bisi Bele Bhath. To mark the occasion, Kamat also presents a finest selection of traditional, handcrafted mithais and luxe truffle boxes, perfect for festive gifting.

Kinara by Vikas Khanna at JA Lake View Hotel is partnering with luxury Parisian chocolatier Forrey & Galland for a highly anticipated ‘Diwali by Design’ experience. Running for five days from October 17th to 21st (6.30pm to 10.30pm), this unique set menu is co-created by Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ashish, and Forrey & Galland’s Master Chocolatier, blending Indian flavours with artisanal chocolate elements. The elegant celebration features a daily alternating sweet or snack inspired by Diwali traditions, such as chocolate gold bars on Dhanteras. The price for this distinctive five-day experience is Dh 350 per person.

Viceroy’s Table invites diners to celebrate Diwali in true royal style with a limited-edition menu where tradition meets theatre. The meal captures the essence of light and abundance with courses like butter diyas melting into saffron-scented shorba and sparkler-lit chaats. The vegetarian menu (Dh 199) includes Saffron Pumpkin Shorba and Morel Biryani, while the non-vegetarian menu (Dh 249) offers Murg Yakhni Shorba and Lobster Kofta Moilee on a Silver Leaf. Both menus include two cocktails or mocktails, which include signature drinks like the Maharanis’ Elixir and The Imperial Flame. The meal concludes with the "Box of Jewels" featuring three exquisite mini desserts.

Culinary Innovation: Carnival by Trèsind, the progressive Indian dining destination in DIFC, is hosting a two-day festive celebration on October 19th and 20th. They will feature an exclusive festive tasting menu, the "Diwali Feast Menu," priced at Dh 300 per person, presenting a contemporary take on traditional festive flavours. The celebration begins on October 19th from 6 pm onwards, and continues all day on October 20th. Guests can enhance their meal with two-hour beverage packages. Children under 5 dine complimentary, ages 5–15 are Dh 125, and above 15 are charged as adults.

Family Favourites: Experience the flavours of India at Rohini, the fine-dining Indian restaurant located at Mövenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Lake Towers. Rohini has curated a special three-day Diwali menu from October 19th to 21st (12:30 pm – 11:30 pm). Guests can choose between an indulgent vegetarian set menu (Dh 139) or a non-vegetarian set menu (Dh 179). Highlights from the vegetarian selection include Sofiyani Achari Paneer Tikka and Dal Makhani, while the non-vegetarian menu features classics like Butter Chicken and Kashmiri Rogan Josh. Both menus conclude with divine Indian desserts such as Gulab Jamun and Malai Motichur. Beverages are not included.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur’s Pincode is recreating the nostalgia of home taash nights and family get-togethers with a playful "Snacky Diwali Menu." Available at Dubai Hills Mall and The Galleria, Abu Dhabi outlets from October 20th to 22nd, the menu blends nostalgic flavours with a modern flair. Highlights include the Avocado 5 Spice Puchka (Dh 45), Bhutte Ki Kachori (Dh 48), and Charminari Tala Gosht (Dh 65). Each dish is individually priced, starting from Dh 45, encouraging guests to build their own family-style spread. The finale is the Mewa Paakh Dryfruit Caramel Tart topped with smoked anjeer ice cream.

The Permit Room at Majestic City Retreat, Al Mankhool, is celebrating Diwali with a sweet surprise: a complimentary Baklava Cheesecake (originally Dh 35) for every table from October 17th to 20th. Additionally, on Friday, October 17th, the restaurant will host a Diwali-themed Desi Singing Night featuring popular Indian singer Asees. Guests can indulge in quirky Indian dishes from the Chef Canvas menu, such as the Burrata Chaat, Samosa Pao Waffle, and Lychee Tikka.

Step into the joyous spirit of Diwali at Purani Dilli, Four Points by Sheraton, with a specially curated spread of traditional delights, from festive sweets to authentic savory dishes. The special offer runs from October 15th to 30th (12:30 pm – 11:30 pm). The price is Dh 149 per person at the Sheikh Zayed Road location and Dh 119 per person at the Bur Dubai location. Guests can enjoy a buffet for groups of 30+ or a set menu for smaller gatherings, and are encouraged to don their finest cultural attire for a chance to win a delightful treat.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com