Here's how to shine bright, party hard, spend smart without making your wallet cry
Diwali is just a few days away, and yes, we see you, anxious over-planners.
Between juggling budgets, debating décor, and wondering what to serve, those festive nerves are just fraying away.. But here’s the good news: throwing a dazzling Diwali bash in the UAE doesn’t have to cost a fortune—if you plan smart.
According to Hitesh Sharma, Managing Director of Taste Studio and Taste Studio Bistro, and event planner Alyena Russo, the secret is in careful preparation. “Diwali is such a special time of the year, and everyone wants to celebrate it with friends and family, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. The most important thing is to plan ahead and set a realistic budget so that you can enjoy the festivities without stress,” Sharma explains.
Butter chicken....paneer tikka...*Goes into a trance for a bit*
Right sorry, so as we were saying, food is the heart of any Diwali party. Russo advises keeping it simple, yet, well different while Sunita Anchan from Arpan General Trading, adds: “Best way to plan a Diwali party on a budget would be to go minimalistic and not go overboard. Food is the heart of any party so make sure that you plan the food well in advance.”
Go for the delicious favourites like tikkas and chicken curries, paired with budget-friendly sides such as seasonal vegetables, pulao, or chana masala ensure your guests leave happy—and your wallet stays intact.
Even simple touches can create a festive vibe. Sharma recommends: “Small touches, like handmade rangoli, fairy lights, or personalised candles, can make a huge difference and elevate the atmosphere without adding much to the cost.”
Sunita Anchan echoes this, highlighting traditional elements and DIY tricks: “Diwali is all about lights, so what better than using fairy lights and our traditional candles," she says.
She advises: Do as much DIY as possible, but if you don’t have the time, invest in good flower arrangements. For instance, colourful flower bunches in vases around the party room instantly lift the vibes.
Moreover, fresh marigold strings, torans at the entrance, flower petals rangoli, or a brass urli can enhance the festive flavour from the entrance to the last corner of your home or garden. "Fresh flowers last 4-5 days and marigolds up to 3 days, perfect for hosting back-to-back parties without overspending," she adds.
While home hosting is cheaper, Sharma warns of hidden costs: “Many people think hosting at home is cheaper, but when you factor in décor, seating, and cleanup, costs can quickly add up. Look for venues that handle catering, seating, and cleanup—it can save money and stress.”
Booking early is key to snagging deals and seasonal ingredients for fresher, cheaper spreads.
Combine décor and entertainment: a vibrant backdrop can double as a selfie station, or a small live music corner can entertain guests without extra cost. “The idea is to create a celebration that feels vibrant and joyous, where every detail is taken care of, and everyone can truly enjoy the spirit of Diwali without worrying about overspending,” Sharma says.
With creativity, planning, and a few clever investments, your Diwali bash can feel luxurious without breaking the bank. Handmade décor, thoughtful food presentation, interactive entertainment, and traditional touches like marigolds, fairy lights, and candles make all the difference. After all, the lights, laughter, and company are what truly matter.
