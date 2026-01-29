At its core, Salmonella remains one of the most common and underestimated foodborne threats worldwide. It is a bacteria that causes food poisoning and is usually contracted through contaminated food or water, as Dr Sandeep Sharma, Specialist Gastroenterology of Medcare Hospital, Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Sharjah, explains. Once it works its way into the gut, it can trigger diarrhoea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea and vomiting. “Most healthy people recover on their own within a few days, but some people can get quite sick.”