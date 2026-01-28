Once it slips into the bodies of humans or animals, it wages war on the intestinal tract, leaving chaos in its wake.

The aftermath is rarely gentle — and almost never something anyone would choose.

In 2022, a Belgian outbreak sickened 450+ across 16 countries from Salmonella-tainted products.

In August 2025, a Salmonella outbreak in Canada in has prompted a recall of certain pistachio and pistachio-containing products , as per the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

In 2025, at least 64 people in 22 US states fell ill with Salmonella infections after eating raw oysters. Result: 24 hospitalisations as of late December 2025, as per US Food and Drug Administration and CDC.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue investigating contamination sources.

Recalls started on January 15, 2026, after 80% of cases reported consuming the suspected products.

Now, Salmonella has also turned up in trendy chia seeds and artisanal chocolate bars, prompting recent product recalls.

Sub-species: Salmonella is divided into six subspecies:

It is a genus of rod-shaped, Gram-negative bacteria, when ingested by humans and animals, commonly inhabits the intestines, leading to infections known as “salmonellosis”.

What is Salmonella?

Health alarms are blaring as Salmonella has turned up in trendy chia seeds and artisanal chocolate bars, prompting urgent recalls across the US.

Now, salmonella has reportedly snuck into superfoods – chia seeds and chocolate bars have come under recall fire.

Leafy greens, fruits, sprouts, and processed foods like raw dough or nut butters also carry risks from soil, water, or cross-contamination.

In a CDC Food Safety warning issued in 2024, the agency warned that raw or undercooked eggs in recipes like homemade ice cream or dressings pose Salmonella contamination risks.

It is usually ingested through contaminated food or water.

What is the usual route of salmonella contamination?

Factors like essential oils or low temperatures can inhibit its proliferation by slowing metabolic activity.

CDC states that it favours neutral pH levels (around 5–7) and higher inoculum sizes, allowing it to initiate growth and multiply in nutrient-rich settings like the gut or contaminated foods.

Salmonella thrives in warm environments, with optimal growth around 35–37°C, as seen in studies where it multiplies faster at higher temperatures like 35°C compared to 25°C or refrigeration at 7°C.

Where do the Salmonella bacteria grow and thrive?

chills within 6 hours to 6 days of exposure.

diarrhoea (often bloody or mucousy),

Salmonella infection typically triggers the following symptoms:

What are the symptoms of Salmonella infection?

The year Salmonella was first discovered/isolatedby Dr. Theobald Smith, a research assistant to American veterinary pathologist Dr. Daniel Elmer Salmon. They isolated the bacteria, a genus later named Salmonella to honour Dr. Salmon, who led the US Department of Agriculture (DA) research.

Severe cases, especially from certain strains, can lead to typhoid fever or bloodstream infections.

Most healthy individuals recover in 4–7 days without treatment – though diarrhoea can persist up to 10 days and hospitalisation occurs in vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, or immunocompromised people.

In humans, Salmonella typically invades the intestinal tract, causing symptoms such as diarrhoea (often bloody or mucousy), fever, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, headache, and chills within 6 hours to 6 days of exposure.

No. Officials warn that hot sauce and lemon juice do not kill the bacteria, advising consumers to cook oysters to at least 145 °F / 62 °C.

Does hot sauce and lemon juice kill salmonella?

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reported that a Salmonella outbreak has resulted in 52 confirmed cases across four provinces , with nine people hospitalised. The illnesses were reported between early March and mid-July.

This resulted in nearly two dozen hospitalisations as of late December 2025.

At least 64 people in 22 states fell ill with Salmonella infections after consuming raw oysters, as per CDC.

A recall was issued following an outbreak linked to dozens of illnesses across 21 states , and several hospitalisations. The FDA has advised consumers to dispose of or return the recalled products.

#1. Multistate outbreak linked to Live It Up Super Greens dietary supplement in the US (January 2026)

Based on media reports, the following are the reported cases of Salmonella infections:

Contamination typically starts during farming, processing, or poor hygiene.

Dry goods like chia (seeds from Mexico/elsewhere) and chocolates thrive on Salmonella due to low moisture — hard to kill without heat.

Why Salmonella loves these foods

Superfoods aren't invincible — cook smart (and well), buy recalled-free.

Stay vigilant as Valentine's Day nears; check announcements from health authorities.

