Robin Hood-style thieves give away stolen food in protest over rising prices in Canada

MONTREAL: A group of activists dressed as Robin Hood raided a Montreal grocery store this week, stealing thousands of dollars worth of food and redistributing it to community fridges in what they described as a political protest against rising food prices.
The group, calling itself Robin des Ruelles (Robins of the Alleys), said around 60 masked individuals wearing feathered caps stormed a Rachelle Béry health food store on Tuesday evening, grabbing food, medicine, soap and other essentials before leaving without paying.
In a statement, the activists said the stolen goods were delivered to community fridges across the city, with some items left outside a subsidised housing complex in the Hochelaga neighbourhood.
“When having two jobs is no longer enough to eat, have a roof over your head and take care of your family, every means become legitimate,” the group said, according to CNN, calling the raid a stand against what it described as profit-driven supermarkets.
An edited video posted on Instagram by activist group Les Soulèvements du Fleuve showed people calmly moving through store aisles collecting items, while others spray-painted over security cameras inside and outside the shop. The video ended with graffiti on a brick wall, alongside clips from the 1938 film The Adventures of Robin Hood.
Montreal police confirmed they have opened an investigation into theft and vandalism. Media relations officer Jean-Pierre Brabant said no one was injured and no arrests have been made so far.
“We are investigating the theft and graffiti. The value of the stolen goods is estimated in the thousands of dollars,” Brabant said, adding that none of the items had yet been recovered.
The raid follows a similar stunt in December, when members of the same group dressed as Santa Claus and elves targeted another Montreal grocery store, stealing food and leaving some of it gift-wrapped under a Christmas tree as part of a protest over food inflation.
The cost of living has become a major issue in Canada, with food prices rising sharply. According to CBC, food inflation increased by 4.7 per cent between November 2024 and 2025 — more than double the overall inflation rate.
The group also criticised grocery chain Sobeys, which owns Rachelle Béry, as well as its parent company Empire Company Limited and its CEO Pierre St-Laurent, accusing major retailers of profiting while ordinary Canadians struggle to afford basic necessities.
Sobeys has not yet responded to requests for comment.
