Spanish skater allowed to use Minions music at Olympics

Guarino, 26, thanks fans for lobbying Universal, who gave him permission to use soundtrack
Spanish figure skater Tomas Guarino will be able to perform to the music of the Minions films after all at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, having initially fallen foul of copyright restrictions.
Guarino, 26, on Tuesday thanked his fans for lobbying Universal, who gave him permission to use the soundtrack.
"Huge THANK YOU to everyone who reposted, shared and supported. Because of you Universal Studios reconsidered and officially granted the rights for this one special occasion," Guarino said on Instagram.
"There are still a couple things to be tied up with the other 2 musics of the programme but we are so close to accomplishing it! And it's all thanks to you!!
"I'm so happy to see that the minions hitting Olympic ice is becoming real again!! I'll keep you posted."
He has used songs from the Minions animated series all season for his short programme, decked out in a yellow and blue costume similar to the characters' outfits.
The six-time Spanish men's champion had announced on Monday that he would be unable to perform to it at the Olympics as Universal had not given permission, saying it was "incredibly disappointing."
Guarino, who will make his Olympic debut in Milan, said he followed all the necessary procedures and submitted the music through the ISU's ClicknClear system in August.
The Milan-Cortina Games open on Friday.
The men's individual figure skating competition will be held over two days -- the short programme on Tuesday, February 10 and the free skate on Friday, February 13.
