Manila: In a game-changing move, the Philippine Senate unanimously approved House Bill No. 10048, granting Russian figure skater Aleksandr Sergeyevich Korovin Filipino citizenship.

With 21 votes in favour and none against, Korovin can now proudly represent the Philippines alongside Isabella Gamez in pairs figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada highlighted Korovin’s commitment beyond competition, emphasising his promise to nurture future Filipino skaters after retirement.

“He personally assured me he will help develop our young talents,” Estrada stated.

Building champions

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino praised the Korovin-Gamez partnership, calling it a beacon of hope for Philippine winter sports.

Isabella Gamez (left) with Alexander Korovin, who claimed silver in the Trophy Metropole Nice in France in October. Image Credit: Philippine Skating Union

He underscored the skater’s dedication: “Korovin isn’t just here to win medals—he’s here to inspire and build champions.”

Korovin, a decorated athlete, boasts an impressive career, including a Grand Prix medal and numerous wins at the International Skating Union Challenger Series, such as gold at the Nebelhorn Trophy and Golden Spin of Zagreb in 2018.

Landmark decision