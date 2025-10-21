Tourists describe Louvre robbery as ‘straight out of Hollywood’

Sixty detectives probe daring Louvre heist, suspect link to organised crime group
Dubai: The Louvre Museum, one of the world’s most visited cultural landmarks, remained closed for a second consecutive day after a daring jewellery robbery that stunned visitors and officials alike. Tourists described the drama unfolding “like a Hollywood movie” as security teams rushed to cordon off the site following the heist inside the museum’s famed Apollo Gallery.
Authorities confirmed that nine pieces of jewellery were stolen from a display case, including a crown encrusted with more than 1,000 diamonds. In their haste to flee, the thieves dropped the diamond-studded crown, leaving investigators crucial evidence to trace.
A team of 60 detectives is now working on the theory that an organised crime group carried out the meticulously planned theft. Surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts are being analysed to piece together the robbers’ movements before and after the break-in.
“We stood in line for 40 minutes before learning the museum had closed,” said one American tourist, disappointed but astonished by the unfolding events. The Louvre, home to the Mona Lisa and countless treasures, has promised to reopen once security checks are complete — but for now, the mystery has added a dramatic new chapter to its storied history.
Video by AFP
