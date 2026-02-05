GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

A newborn's death likely linked to the mom drinking raw milk while pregnant

Interest in and sales of raw milk have been rising in recent years

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A dairy cow is milked at a farm in Newcastle, Maine. File photo taken on March 31, 2015.
A dairy cow is milked at a farm in Newcastle, Maine. File photo taken on March 31, 2015.
AP

A newborn baby died from a listeria infection likely linked to the child's mother drinking raw milk during pregnancy, health officials said.

New Mexico officials this week warned people to avoid consuming unpasteurised dairy products following the death.

Interest in and sales of raw milk have been rising in recent years, fuelled by social media and growing support from the Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again movement.

State officials provided few details about the newborn, citing privacy restrictions.

Likely cause: Unpasteurised milk

While investigators said they could not determine the exact cause of the baby's death, “the most likely source of infection was unpasteurised milk.”

That conclusion was based on information gathered during the investigation, including the timing of the infection and reports that the mother drank raw milk during pregnancy, an official said.

Listeria in raw milk

Raw milk can contain several disease-causing germs, including listeria.

That is a type of bacteria that can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, preterm birth, or fatal infections in newborns, even if the mother is only mildly ill.

What is pasteurisation

Pasteurisation — the process of heating milk to a high enough temperature to kill germs — can prevent infections from listeria, other types of bacteria as well as viruses.

Raw milk can contain germs that cause infections from avian influenza, brucella, tuberculosis, salmonella, campylobacter, cryptosporidium and E. coli.

Many of those infections are particularly dangerous to young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Recent Salmonella contaminations found by US and Canadian health authorities led to recalls of products sold to customers.

Salmonella: What to know about this ruthless invader

4m read
Countdown to flavour: 10 days to Taste of Dubai 2026!

Countdown to flavour: 10 days to Taste of Dubai 2026!

3m read
Adipoli will be rolled out across all LuLu stores in the Middle East, starting with the UAE.

LuLu launches ‘Adipoli’, ‘Malayali Habibi’ in UAE

2m read
This hot chocolate recipe keeps things simple, affordable, and deeply satisfying.

Rainy day Hot Chocolate you can make at home under Dh25

3m read