Concerts and gigs at Diwali time in Dubai

From a Russell Peters’ special to a Praveen Kumar giggle fest, here's what's happening

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Russell Peters
Supplied

This Diwali, smile a little and laugh a lot when you spend time with family and friends exploring all the things to do around the city. Ahead of the festive period, here’s a look at some shows – from a Russell Peters’ special to a Praveen Kumar giggle fest, so you can plan ahead and get the most out of your break.

Ilaiyaraja

There’s nothing quite as soothing as the gentle, yet powerful tunes of an orchestra. And come October 18, you can hear one bring to life Ilaiyaraaja's Symphony No. 1 – “Valiant”. In Ilaiyaraja’s signature style, this is a Western classical music symphony. The Indian composer, whose career spans over five decades, has created music for 1,418 feature films in more than nine languages.

Price: Dh495

When: Oct 18, 8pm

Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Andrea Jeremiah Live Ft. The Jeremiah Project

Immerse yourself in a show of light, sound, and visual experiences with this show at the Etisalat Academy Sports and Leisure Club. The set list will span Tamil, Malayalam, and multilingual hits.

Price: From Dh50

When: Oct 18, 6pm

Where: Etisalat Academy

Russell Peters

Sitting in on a Peters’ gig is kind of like meeting an old friend – you don’t really know what you are going to get, but it’s bound to be hilarious. He’s only performing for one night though, so get your sport sorted fast!

Price: From Dh199

When: October 25,

Where: Coca Cola Arena

Sugar Sammy

Comedy uses humour to reveal the truth – and Sugar Sammy is one of its biggest proponents. Sugar Sammy is back in the Middle East, bringing his fearless routine to the UAE. He flirts with topics such as cultural, social and political themes, making his punchlines both clever and funny.

Price: From Dh190

When: Oct 18-19

Where: Zabeel Theatre

Praveen Kumar

Calling all Tamil speakers, this one’s for you. With sharp witty dialogue (that does not breach any boundaries), Kumar’s gig promises to be one for the family. Get ready for insight into why the everyday is full of fodder for the comically inclined.

Price:Dh75

When: Oct 25

Where: Live@Play by Hive Al Quoz

