Weekend Digest: Tougher UAE traffic laws, Dh100m UAE Lottery winner, Dubai student's tragic Diwali death and more

Here’s your weekend roundup of the top trending news everyone’s talking about
The UAE’s new Federal Traffic Law has set a maximum suspension period of three years for driving licences of motorists convicted of serious traffic offences, as part of wider efforts to enhance road safety across the country. Read more.
An 18-year-old outstanding Indian expat student and recipient of the prestigious UAE Golden Visa died of cardiac arrest in Dubai on Tuesday night, leaving his family, friends, and teachers shocked and devastated. Read more
Ras Al Khaimah: The Al Qasimi Palace, built in 1985 by the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Qasimi, spans 20,000 square metres and has 35 rooms. It blends Islamic, Moroccan, Persian, and Indian architectural styles, featuring chandeliers from France and Belgium, Thassos marble floors, and a glass pyramid on the roof. Read more.
A lucky UAE resident has become the first ever jackpot winner of the UAE Lottery’s Dh100 million Grand Prize on Saturday. The winner has matched all seven lucky numbers in the days and month sets of the Lucky Day draw. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 8,835,372. Read more.
Millions of Filipinos woke up to heartbreaking news that 19-year-old content creator and Sparkle artist Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza, lovingly called a “ball of sunshine” by those who knew her, had died unexpectedly. Read more.
On October 19, thieves struck the Louvre, the world’s busiest museum, targeting Napoleonic jewels. Using a basket lift, they broke into the Apollon Gallery, smashed display cases, and fled within seven minutes—while visitors watched. Miraculously, no one was hurt. Read more.
When driving in Dubai, it is important to understand and follow the rules for using the left lane. Known as the ‘fast lane’, it’s meant for overtaking and emergency vehicles not for slow or distracted driving. Authorities have introduced stricter regulations and fines to ensure smoother traffic flow and reduce accidents. Read more.
Losing your job can be overwhelming, especially when you still have monthly loan repayments to manage. Can the bank pause payments until a new job is found? Would there be fees for that? And if the loan is insured, does that provide any relief? What if the next job pays less - can the repayment plan be adjusted to match the new income? Read more.
Oana Lita’s journey from the skies to sustainability is one of calculated transformation. fter five and a half years as cabin crew with Emirates, Lita – the co-founder and managing director of Baya – a sustainable detergent brand - made a bold decision in 2020. Read more.
Several reports that an Indian bank is capping monthly remittances have sparked concern among NRIs worldwide. But do these limits affect Indians in the UAE? If not, who’s impacted — and why? Read more.
