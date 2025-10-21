Ras Al Khaimah’s ‘Haunted Palace’ for sale at Dh25 million

Historic Al Qasimi mansion up for sale, blending legend and luxury
Ras Al Khaimah: The Al Qasimi Palace, long abandoned and famed for ghost stories, is on the market for Dh25 million.
The four-storey palace, built in 1985 by the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Qasimi, spans 20,000 square metres and has 35 rooms. It blends Islamic, Moroccan, Persian, and Indian architectural styles, featuring chandeliers from France and Belgium, Thassos marble floors, and a glass pyramid on the roof.
For more than 30 years, the palace sat in silence atop a quiet hill, inspiring awe — and fear. Locals whispered of jinn, flickering lights, and ghostly figures, earning it the nickname “Palace of Ghosts.”
Sheikh Abdulaziz never lived in the mansion. Family objections to sculptures and artworks depicting human and animal figures left it unoccupied, and over time, rumours of hauntings grew.
Speaking exclusively to Gulf News, Tareq Ahmad Al Sharhan, the current owner, confirmed the palace is for sale with one condition: the buyer must be Emirati.
“According to Ras Al Khaimah’s property regulations, the palace can only be registered under an Emirati name,” Al Sharhan said. “My purpose for the sale is purely investment. The palace carries great cultural and historical value, and I believe it deserves an owner who appreciates both.”
Perched on a sandy hill in Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Dhait area, Al Qasr Al Ghamedh towers over the city. Residents have long shared stories of echoing footsteps, flickering lights, and children’s faces glimpsed behind stained-glass windows.
Construction costs are estimated at over Dh500 million. The palace’s chandeliers, intricately painted ceilings, and Thassos marble floors showcase its opulence. A glass pyramid on the roof channels sunlight through two domes into the central hall, while ceilings painted with the twelve zodiac constellations add a celestial glow.
Family objections to the palace’s sculptures kept it unoccupied. Local legends link hauntings to a cut-down tree believed to house jinn or to the dark-painted silhouette of the building at night. The mansion also drew interest from high-profile figures, including former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, though the Sheikh reportedly declined to sell.
Tareq Ahmad Al Sharhan later acquired the palace from the Sheikh’s heirs, restoring it and reopening it to the public daily from 9 am to 7 pm. The palace was officially renamed Al Qasr Al Ghamedh, meaning “ambiguity.”
“The goal was always to share its story — its history, art, and mystery,” Al Sharhan said. “People are drawn to the legend, but the palace’s real beauty lies in its craftsmanship and heritage.”
For inquiries, Tareq Al Sharhan can be contacted via WhatsApp at 052 828 2222.
Location: Al Dhait, Ras Al Khaimah
Floors: 4 | Rooms: 35 | Area: 20,000 sqm
Open to public: 9 am – 7 pm
Contact for sale: WhatsApp 052 828 2222
